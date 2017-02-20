 Skip to content

Report: Branden Albert to Jags for a draft pick, not Julius Thomas

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 20, 2017, 12:22 PM EST
The Dolphins and Jaguars are talking about a trade which would send left tackle Branden Albert to Jacksonville, but it appears he is the only player involved in the deal.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the teams have agreed to a deal that would send Albert north for a late-round pick in 2018.

The deal isn’t necessarily complete, and Albert continues to talk to the Jaguars about a way to sweeten his deal to get him to avoid the freedom of the open market.

While the Dolphins might have some degree of interest in Thomas, they might not at his current contract terms, and the Albert-for-pick swap might be a way around that.

5 Responses to “Report: Branden Albert to Jags for a draft pick, not Julius Thomas”
  1. pastabelly says: Feb 20, 2017 12:30 PM

    The Jaguars are now stuck with a player whom they guaranteed $3 million to by not cutting him by February 10. This is a great move by Miami. They are better off getting a tight end at fair market rather than overpaying for Thomas. The draft has some good tight ends. The kid from The U looks good and OJ Howard is out there too. Butt from Michigan will be a good pick up for any team willing to wait out his injury.

  2. QB Film Room says: Feb 20, 2017 12:31 PM

    Julius will be a non factor with Bortles at QB, even with Marone and co

  3. djscottyb says: Feb 20, 2017 12:31 PM

    Julius Thomas is scheduled to make $9.2 mil this year, #3 as far as TE go. $100k less than Kelce and a few bucks more than Gronk.

    Definitely overpaid.

  4. cardinealsfan20 says: Feb 20, 2017 12:51 PM

    The people ripping Jacksonville for Thomas’s high salary need to dig a little deeper. The Jags had a mega amount of cap room the year Thomas signed. There was a salary cap floor that they had to meet. The Jags signed Devon House for a huge amount that same year for the same reason.

  5. sourwine15 says: Feb 20, 2017 1:18 PM

    The signing had nothing to do with salary cap floor.

