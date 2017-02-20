Revis tape oozes reasonable doubt

The bizarre video that contains images of two men knocked out cold and the sound of another man claiming that he did it and threatening to do it again apparently is the closest thing to a smoking gun in the case against Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis. It also proves that, as to the most serious charges pending against him, Revis likely will walk.
The defense lawyer contends that the voice on the tape doesn’t belong to Darrelle Revis. Teammate Brandon Marshall agrees. (So do I.)
As a practical matter, the prosecutor will have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Revis is the person claiming credit for the knockout punches. Before it ever gets to that point, the prosecutor will have to believe that such an outcome is likely to justify the time and expense of taking the case to trial.
It’s not. Revis will hire a voice-recognition expert to explain to the jury that it’s not Revis. At best, the expert hired by Revis and the expert retained by the prosecution will cancel each other out, creating more than enough doubt to support an acquittal.
While that could take care of the assault charges, Revis would still faces charges of conspiracy, robbery, and the making of terroristic threats. If Revis is willing and able to identify the person who threw the punches in exchange for all charges being dropped, he could potentially walk away.
Of course, Revis may not be willing to say anything at all. If he’s not, it will become harder for the prosecutor to find a way to save face without Revis pleading guilty to one of the charges or entering a diversion program or otherwise doing something to accept partial responsibility for a portion of the incident.
Accepting any responsibility could make Revis more susceptible to punishment by the league, however. And with the NFL generally unwilling to negotiate discipline as part of the effort to negotiate a plea arrangement, Revis eventually could be required to roll the dice.
However it plays out for Revis, the video helps his case. Whether it delivers an outright victory remains to be seen.
Revis wouldn’t risk losing his multi-million dollar salary over a couple of punks.
He walks.
This video is the anti Ray Rice video. This video makes Revis look somewhere between not guilty to innocent.
It’s looking more and more like two young punks trying to grab some quick cash.
All the criminal reasonable doubt doesn’t mean very much to Ginger Roger. If Woody doesn’t want to pay Revis, all it takes is the NFL’s”general unwillingness” to believe anything other than it was more probable than not Revis was generally aware that something may or may not have almost been his fault … sort of kind of.
“Revis would still faces charges of conspiracy, robbery, and the making of terroristic threats.”
Conspiracy Charge — This is their word against his. If they say Revis told the other guy to knock us out, and Revis says those two kept throwing their cameras in our face, a guy (who may or may not have been part of my group) felt threatened and hit them without instruction — Reasonable doubt
Robbery — This charge is because their cell phones got smashed? Same argument as above.
Terroristic Threats — If they can get reasonable doubt around who said he knocked the men out, doesn’t this get tossed too?
My guess, Revis walks on the criminal charges, settles out of court on civil charges we never hear about it again.
Revis’ voice is much lower than the one on that video. He walks.
If the Jets try not to pay him the $6 million, he’ll sue for it and win.
Two guys knocked out in an altercation fall neatly side by side face up like two cadavers on display in a morgue?
The video is as dubious as the audio.
This is much ado over nothing. Two groups of guys get in a fight. These types of incidents unfortunately occur hundreds of times across the nation every weekend. No one knows, no one cares, the police are never called – unless a celebrity is involved.
He is clearly guilty. He already turned himself in.
My first problem is the Revis story of ” checking out some investment property ” at 2:47 AM. Maybe it’s me, but when someone starts out with a story that doesn’t sound legit, I assume that there is a reason for the bogus story.
TFW Revis remembers how to bump and run
Brandon Marshall also still thinks the Falcons should have thrown on 3rd and 1. That alone makes his opinion on anything football related irrelevant.
The video shows two guys laying on the ground. For all I know, they could be faking like they’re unconscious. If they did get hit, it could have been me who hit them. I don’t see any video footage that proves I am innocent. The whole thing could be a hoax. I’m thinking Revis could have a good case for a defamation lawsuit.
dispozblcopy says:
Feb 20, 2017 12:35 PM
Actually Revis only needs to more probably than not have been generally aware that someone else more probably than not knocked them out.
Lawyer speak
arcross12042004scorp15 says:
Feb 20, 2017 12:49 PM
My first problem is the Revis story of ” checking out some investment property ” at 2:47 AM. Maybe it’s me, but when someone starts out with a story that doesn’t sound legit, I assume that there is a reason for the bogus story.
I’m not a Jets or Revis fan, but depending on the people involved its not that far fetched. I’ve been known to sometimes be up at that time of night working professionally (or never gone to bed).