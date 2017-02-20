 Skip to content

Scott Turner will join Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 20, 2017, 8:59 PM EST
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 3: View of a Michigan Wolverines football helmet before their game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium on September 3, 2015 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images) Getty Images

After being fired by the Vikings last month, Scott Turner will land on Jim Harbaugh’s staff at the University of Michigan, TheMMQB.com reported Monday.

Turner was the Vikings’ quarterbacks coach the last three seasons. Per the report, he’ll be an offensive analyst at Michigan under Harbaugh and Pep Hamilton, who left his job as quarterbacks coach and assistant head coach with the Browns to join Harbaugh’s staff as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator last month.

Turner is the son of former Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner, who resigned during the 2016 season. Prior to that, Turner was the wide receivers coach with the Browns in 2013 when his father was the offensive coordinator. He had coached in high school and in the college ranks before getting his first NFL job as quality control coach with the Panthers in 2011.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Cleveland Browns, Home, Minnesota Vikings, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Scott Turner will join Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!