Steve Smith rejecting requests to help other players train

Posted by Josh Alper on February 20, 2017, 10:54 AM EST

Steve Smith announced his retirement from the NFL after the 2016 season and took a job with NFL Network to remain involved in the game moving forward.

He’s had other offers to keep his toe in the football world as well. Smith told James Lofton and Brad Hopkins of Sirius XM NFL Radio that he’s heard from wide receivers and defensive backs interested in watching film and doing on-field work with him in hopes of improving their games. He’s also heard from agents of draft prospects interested in polishing their clients’ games, but Smith is resisting all inquiries.

“And I had to take a step back and I said, ‘You know what?’ If I do all these things, now I’m getting my mind and body to say I can still play,'” Smith said. “So I had to text some guys and say, ‘You know what? I don’t think it’s a good idea for me to watch film with you and work out and train with you because that means I’m telling myself and my family I’m about to go play again. And I don’t want to go through that process. I’m done playing.’ So if I’m training anybody, their last name is Smith, meaning my kids. I’m just going to love on them, and that training is less intense. The goal is so lesser. It’s, ‘Hey, let’s make sure we’re drinking water, fluid, and all that stuff.’ Out there, when you’re training for ball, it’s a different animal. So I said, ‘No.'”

There will always be players who could benefit from the tutelage of an undersized player who carved out a 16-year career that ended with 1,031 catches. For now, though, they’ll have to look elsewhere because Smith isn’t ready to share his tricks of the trade.