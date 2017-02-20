Texans and Chiefs could be the favorites for Tony Romo

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 20, 2017, 6:29 AM EST

With more quarterbacks than normal available this offseason, it might take the first domino falling to make them all drop in a hurry.

And one of the first could be Tony Romo, when/if Dallas releases him (and if he plays nice and allows that).

If that happens, a small group of teams who are clearly playoff caliber already top the list of possible destinations.

According to Peter King of TheMMQB.com, the Texans and Chiefs make the most sense as a possible post-Dallas destination for Romo.

While other teams (specifically the Broncos) have been mentioned as possibility, there’s a clear confluence of opportunity and proximity there. Romo clearly doesn’t want to play for a rebuilding team, or one too far away as his family is about to welcome a third child.

So the opprtunity to easily leapfrog Tom Savage or gently nudge Alex Smith aside provide reasonable alternatives for the soon-to-be 37-year-old Romo.

Houston might prefer a younger alternative (such as Jimmy Garoppolo), but plugging an established and able starter like Romo in would be a boost for a team which has played championship-level defense in recent years, with and without J.J. Watt. The Texans would need to invest in more offensive line help to make it make sense, but have a receiving threat in DeAndre Hopkins who has been underutilized.

Kansas City would stand a chance to upgrade from the good-not-great Alex Smith, and many of the same things apply there as in Houston.

King also mentioned that Romo turned down an off-field offer this offseason, which indicates that he’s focused on getting back on the field somewhere, and soon.