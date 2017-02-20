Texas governor retreats from law that would force NFL players to stand for anthem

The governor of Texas recently attacked the NFL for trying to squeeze the Lone Star State into not passing a bathroom bill. Part of the response included a threat to push for a law that would apply to a certain kind of stand-or-sit decision that some NFL players have begun to make.
“The NFL has coddled its players who refused to stand for the national anthem,” Greg Abbott said on FOX News, via CBSSports.com. “Imagine this, if the NFL decides to come down on the state of Texas, I might just pass a bill here in the state of Texas mandating that all NFL players have to stand and put their hand on the heart when the national anthem is played.”
After some pointed out that such a law would be grossly unconstitutional, a spokesman said that Abbott was engaging in “intentional hyperbole” aimed at “demonstrating the NFL’s own shortcoming of how they are disconnecting with their fan base by allowing players to disrespect the U.S. flag.”
So, basically, Abbott can’t pass a law forcing players to stand for the anthem, but he apparently would if he could, since the NFL’s fan base apparently believes players should be forced to stand for the anthem. Constitution notwithstanding.
Abbott is a right wing nut job. He actually fed into the conspiracy theory that the “Jade Helm” military maneuvers in Texas were a cover for a Federal takeover of Texas. Crazy is as Crazy does.
The great majority of NFL fans support the players’ right to not stand if they so desire. A fringe element, including a few posters here, believe that coercing symbols of patriotism is somehow a good thing.
That’s funny. Kaepernick is ten times the American that this joker is. This guy shows no respect for the constitution or the men and women who have sacrificed to keep America a free country. This guy needs to pay a visit to Arlington National Cemetary and see all the tombstones of the soldiers who gave their lives so that we could live in freedom. Would Texas be happier if they were part of North Korea? This is America dude. I would say love it or leave it, but since it’s a free country, you can stay even if you hate it.
As a native Texan and a military veteran, I say people who want to voice their opinion about inequality and unfair treatment have as much of a right to their opinion as anyone. Whether I agree or not is irrelevant. That is what freedom is.