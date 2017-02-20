The Revis tampering from 2015 was pretty much what everyone thought it was

A new column that spends plenty of time wagging a finger at Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis for “embarrassing” the team’s owner with “late-night shenanigans” that may or may not ever result in a conviction, guilty plea, suspension, or fine contains new details about the events that resulted in Revis becoming a Jet in 2015.
Basically, it unfolded exactly the way everyone thought it did. Which is pretty much the way it always does.
“Team officials in stealth mode communicated with Revis, Inc., through private cell phones and face-to-face covert meetings at the 2015 Scouting Combine rather than make calls from the team’s landlines at their Florham Park facility,” writes Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. “No paper trails were a must. [Owner Woody] Johnson, the driving force behind bringing back Revis to right a wrong in his mind, endorsed all of it.”
That’s how tampering works, every year with most if not all teams. Paper trails never exist, and face-to-face meetings occur at the Scouting Combine, with no effort by the league to ensure that agents and teams are talking only about clients currently on the roster and not about clients currently on another roster.
In 2015, even after Johnson committed a clear tampering violation by declaring the team’s interest in a Revis reunion (the Jets eventually were fined $100,000), Johnson was pushing the team to bring back Revis, before the Patriots decided whether to pick up a $20 million option for the coming season.
Mehta separately points out that the courtship of Revis ended up being a “colossal mistake.” Based on the way Revis performed in the second year of the contract, that’s a given. The recent arrest doesn’t make his return any more or less of a blunder; indeed, if Revis were still playing at a high level, the Jets would be circling the wagons and defending their star player.
So the Jets are cheaters as we knew they were two years ago, and the NFL only gave them a slap on the wrist. Another example of teams cheating and spitting on the “integrity of the game” but not getting punished because the league execs aren’t after them the way they are the Patriots.
that the Jets, Giants and Steelers get a free pass at 345 Park Ave.
Does anyone seriously think Bill Belichick didn’t know what he was doing to let Revis go? The Jets were played like a cheap fiddle.
The Jets got a wrist slap. The Chiefs got hammered. Makes sense in Roger Clowndell’s NFL.
This also means the Jets, who cheat, didn’t even cheat well. Typical Jets.
“…before the Patriots decided whether to pick up a $20 million option for the coming season.”
I loved that part. There was zero chance of that happening, and a next to zero chance of Revis staying with the Patriots after that one year.
The only thing we can’t know for sure is if the Patriots drove up the price on Revis with the Jets in the mix or if it was, in fact, a real offer to get him to stay. The offer, if I remember correctly, wasn’t exactly lowball.
No time or money to investigate the Jets, the league spent it all on chilled footballs a la Wells.
Nothing new here by the Jets.
They tampered with Crabtree years ago in his rookie contract holdout with the 49ERS and even tried to maneuver a trade between his agent and him. Even after the 9ERS let the league clearly aware. The league did nothing.
Yet a season before the 9ERS lost a pick and traded draft spots with the Bears on a tampering charge over Lance Briggs who was scheduled to become a free agent.
The league clearly has its favorite teams and protects them at all costs.
If Belichick lets you go it is because you are not worth that money under the salary cap. Period and nothing personal.
The real tampering happened during the season and well before the combine when Woody spoke publicly about his desire to get Revis back. By the time of the combine, his going back to NYJ was a foregone conclusion. I hope Woody ends up overseas, Revis ends up in jail and Goodell goes straight to hell.
