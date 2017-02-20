TV executive talked to Roger Goodell about speeding up NFL games

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell isn’t short on advice from TV executives about how to improve ratings.
In addition to a suggestion from FOX that the league has too many broadcast windows, CBS chairman Les Moonves said he talked to Goodell about speeding up games, potentially by reducing the number of commercial breaks.
“If there are ways of doing advertising in different ways that are equally beneficial, we’re looking at that, and we’re trying to make the game as good an experience as we could make it,” Moonves said, via Fortune.
The idea of “doing advertising in different ways” will not mean fewer commercials, but it may mean fitting the commercials into the game differently so that there are fewer delays, or shorter delays. Moonves also discussed with Goodell ways that the referees could see the replays more quickly so that replay reviews would be shorter.
Although the NFL remains the most popular programming on American television, last year’s ratings decline early in the season caused some consternation. The TV networks and the NFL don’t want to see another decline in 2017.
GREAT! TACO BELL arm bands on the referees?
Soon there will be ads visible from behind the benches, ads on jerseys and ads on the field. The English Premier League and the CFL do some version of all of these things now.
Les is the man
Here’s one thought to speed up the game…simplify the rule book, only flag egregious penalties and watch the quality and speed of the game improve.
Yea bring back the giant “TOYOTA RED ZONE” graphics during the plays. Maybe the commentators can announce “And that’s another FORD FIRST DOWN for Dallas….”
That’ll definitely improve the product.
Not sure if they’re completely out of touch, or they really are just that greedy.
There has been a for rent sign on Goodell’s forehead for years. No takers.
“It’s more probable than not that we need 100 commercials per matchup to protect the integrity of the game”