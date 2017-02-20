 Skip to content

Video of Darrelle Revis incident shows two victims unconscious

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 20, 2017, 5:41 AM EST
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2015, file photo, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins, left, is defended by New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis during the first half of an NFL football game, in East Rutherford, N.J. The NFL isn't colorblind to the concerns of its TV audience regarding the "Color Rush" alternate uniforms the Bills and Jets will wear Thursday night, Sept. 14, 2016. That's a switch from last year, when Buffalo wore all red and the Jets all green during their prime-time game on Nov. 12. The combinations led to colorblind viewers complaining they couldn't determine which team was which. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) AP

A brief video of the aftermath of the incident involving Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis shows two men unconscious on the sidewalk and includes the audio of another man bragging about knocking them out.

The video, which was published by TMZ, shows the two men prone on the ground and features a man off-camera saying, “I knocked both of these motherf—ers out. Both of them. They both sleeping. Shut up before I knock your ass out next.”

According to the TMZ post, “it appears officials believe the voice is Darrelle.”

A police report in connection with the incident says that a witness told police that Revis said to him, “Do you want to be next?”

Revis is facing felony charges of robbery, aggravated assault and conspiracy.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: New York Jets, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
2 Responses to “Video of Darrelle Revis incident shows two victims unconscious”
  1. mistrezzrachael says: Feb 20, 2017 5:47 AM

    Those may be hardest hits of Revis’ career.

    There never was much “team” in Revis’ pro career…Maybe a couple years in Pittsburgh State Pen…will change his viewpoint.

    Typical jettie…But then again, they never have to worry about playoffs or winning….Watch this one drag out…and screw up their salary cap.

  2. cranpa1 says: Feb 20, 2017 5:56 AM

    Bring the counter back…

  3. rankster1950 says: Feb 20, 2017 5:59 AM

    They both sleeping. Hysterical

  4. PriorKnowledge says: Feb 20, 2017 6:01 AM

    Isn’t it possible that the other guys were the attackers and Revis was the winner? Does the winner of a fight lose in court?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!