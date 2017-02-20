Video of Darrelle Revis incident shows two victims unconscious

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 20, 2017, 5:41 AM EST

A brief video of the aftermath of the incident involving Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis shows two men unconscious on the sidewalk and includes the audio of another man bragging about knocking them out.

The video, which was published by TMZ, shows the two men prone on the ground and features a man off-camera saying, “I knocked both of these motherf—ers out. Both of them. They both sleeping. Shut up before I knock your ass out next.”

According to the TMZ post, “it appears officials believe the voice is Darrelle.”

A police report in connection with the incident says that a witness told police that Revis said to him, “Do you want to be next?”

Revis is facing felony charges of robbery, aggravated assault and conspiracy.