49ers add DeMeco Ryans to coaching staff

Posted by Josh Alper on February 21, 2017, 4:49 PM EST

The 49ers announced seven more members of their coaching staff on Tuesday, including the previously reported addition of John Benton as their offensive line coach.

While Benton holds the most prominent role among Tuesday’s announcements, he probably isn’t the most recognizable name on the list. That honor would belong to longtime NFL linebacker DeMeco Ryans, who has moved into coaching and will be the defensive quality control coach for Kyle Shanahan this season.

Ryans last played with the Eagles in 2015, which was his fourth season in Philadelphia. The 2006 second-round pick was with the Texans before heading to Philly in 2012 and his time there overlapped with Shanahan’s four years on Houston’s offensive staff as well as defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s two years as the team’s assistant linebackers coach.

Former Lions safety Daniel Bullocks has been hired as the assistaant defensive backs coach while Vince Oghobaase will be the assistant defensive line coach. Assistant special teams coach Stan Kwan, assistant offensive line coach Adam Stenavich and strength and conditioning assistant Michael Clay round out Tuesday’s hires.