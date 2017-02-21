49ers hire John Benton as offensive line coach

Posted by Josh Alper on February 21, 2017, 12:17 PM EST

John Benton’s stay with the Broncos was a short one.

Benton was hired as the assistant offensive line coach in Denver after Vance Joseph was named the Broncos’ new head coach, but he won’t be on Joseph’s staff in 2017. Benton was granted permission to interview with the 49ers for their offensive line job and it apparently went well.

A day after Alex Marvez of Sporting News reported that Benton was finalizing a deal to join Kyle Shanahan’s staff, Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area reports that the agreement is in place. The move reunites Shanahan and Benton, who coached the offensive line in Houston when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator of the Texans for four seasons.

Benton spent seven years with the Texans overall and has also coached the offensive line for the Rams and 49ers over the course of his career.