49ers to add K’Waun Williams

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 21, 2017, 7:10 PM EST

Former Browns cornerback K’Waun Williams had four contract offers, and now he’s chosen his next team.

Williams is signing a one-year contract with the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Jets, Lions, Vikings and Dolphins all showed interest in Williams as well.

Williams entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Browns in 2014. Last year the Browns released him after he clashed with the team about his treatment for an ankle injury, and he ended up not playing at all as that injury healed. But the 25-year-old Williams should be good to go this year, and the 49ers will hope they got a talented young player in their secondary.