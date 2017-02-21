Buccaneers, Lawrence Tynes reach settlement in MRSA lawsuit

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on February 21, 2017, 11:18 PM EST

After a nearly two-year legal battle, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former kicker Lawrence Tynes have reached a settlement in a lawsuit over Tynes’ contraction or MRSA in 2013.

Via Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, the settlement was reached on February 10 in Hillsborough County court agreeing to “jointly stipulate and agree to dismissal” of the suit.

Three members of the Buccaneers contracted the infection in 2013. Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus – otherwise known as MRSA – is a virulent staph infection resistant to antibiotics treatment. Tynes, guard Carl Nicks and cornerback Johnthan Banks all dealt with the infection during the season. Tynes sued the Buccaneers seeking $20 million and claimed that the infection ended his career. Neither Tynes or Nicks played another game after their bouts with the infection.

Tynes has said that the issue has left him in daily pain. Details of the settlement were not disclosed.