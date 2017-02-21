Cedric Benson busted for drunk driving again, says doesn’t know ABCs

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 21, 2017, 6:20 AM EST

Cedric Benson played nearly a decade in the NFL, and now says it has impaired his ability to drive. Or spell. Or something.

The longtime Bears and Bengals running back was charged with driving while intoxicated in Texas Saturday morning, and had a novel excuse for not undergoing a field sobriety test.

According to Rachel Rice of the Austin American-Statesman, police affidavit said that when the Austin police officer asked him to recite the alphabet, Benson “stated he couldn’t do that because he played 8 years in the NFL.” He also claimed he was unable to count higher than 3, and refused a balance test.

Of course, this happened at 2:47 a.m., so there are many possible explanations for his sudden weakness in math and written skills. Police said his eyes were glassy, he was swaying and mumbling, and that he smelled of alcohol and was: “talkative, uncooperative [and] cocky.”

Benson has a long history of trouble with the law in Texas, and with alcohol-related problems. He was cut by the Bears in 2008 after being busted for both drinking and boating under the influence in a short amount of time. He was charged with public intoxication in 2014 after an argument with a woman in a cab. In 2010 he was charged with assault for punching a bar employee and was sentenced to 20 days in jail.

Any of those alone might have been enough to signal a problem that needed to be addressed, but apparently it hasn’t for Benson.