Could Darrelle Revis come home to Pittsburgh?

Posted by Mike Florio on February 21, 2017, 10:30 AM EST

Regardless of the outcome of his criminal case in Pittsburgh, the Jets still have a decision to make about cornerback Darrelle Revis. They already owe him $6 million fully guaranteed for 2017; if he’s on the roster on March 10, they’ll owe him another $2 million in the form of a roster bonus.

As Brian Costello of the New York Post explains it, the Jets ultimately need to make a football decision about Revis — especially since the criminal case seems to be a bit on the flimsy side. If they cut him, he’ll become a free agent.

So how about returning home to Pittsburgh, for reasons other than a court date? The Steelers were one of the teams reportedly interested in Revis two years ago, along with the Browns, Packers, Chiefs, and Ravens.

Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette says the Steelers shouldn’t want Revis. Based on how he played last year, that’s easy to understand. But what if a change of scenery, a return home, a new position (safety), and a desire to prove the doubters wrong (you know, those who had the audacity to notice that he didn’t play well last year) gives him the kick in the pants he needs as he enters the twilight of his career?

There’s another potential benefit for joining the Steelers. With a criminal case pending in Pittsburgh and with the local legal system apparently inclined to throw a bone to the locals who play with pigskins, becoming a Steeler could help Revis get the same kind of discretion exercised in his favor that Steelers linebackers coach Joey Porter recently enjoyed.