Darrelle Revis hearing delay could be precursor to a plea deal

Posted by Mike Florio on February 21, 2017, 7:20 PM EST

On the same day that Pittsburgh attorney Robert Del Greco Jr. finagled a glorified parking ticket for Steelers linebackers coach Joey Porter, Del Greco may have laid the foundation for getting a similar outcome for Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis.

A postponement in a preliminary hearing set for February 23 to March 15 could be (key words: could be) a precursor to resolving the case with a citation or similar wrist-slap. Then again, it’s possible that it’s simply another example of the delays that routinely happen in the criminal justice system.

The action pushes the court appearance beyond the date on which the Jets have to decide whether to pay a $2 million roster bonus to Revis. In Pennsylvania, the preliminary hearing typically entails the presentation of evidence to support the pending charges. While the standard of proof to allow the case to continue is low, it’s an opportunity for the prosecution to disclose potentially embarrassing and troubling facts that otherwise aren’t yet publicly known. The information revealed could, in theory, have been a factor in the decision as to whether the Jets would pay the $2 million bonus.

As a practical matter, it shouldn’t matter. The Jets need to make a football decision as to Revis, given the ambiguity and (for now) the holes in the case that seem to give rise to reasonable doubt. While it could be argued that the Jets should pay Revis the $2 million because they already owe him $6 million fully guaranteed (the guarantee will void if he’s suspended before the season starts), a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT the $6 million is subject to offset language. If he’s cut now, the Jets would get credit for the first $6 million Revis earns elsewhere in 2017.

Even if he doesn’t earn $6 million, the Jets will get dollar-for-dollar credit based on the compensation in his next contract for 2017. Thus, with or without the pending charges, the smart move could be to move on from Revis and hope that someone else pays him $6 million or something close to it for 2017.

That’s a far better outcome than keeping him at a total compensation package of $17 million in 2017, which is what the Jets will owe him if he’s on the roster as of Week One.