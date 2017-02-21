Darrelle Revis’ preliminary hearing pushed back to March 15

Posted by Josh Alper on February 21, 2017, 2:40 PM EST

Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis was arraigned on five criminal charges last Friday and scheduled to be in the courtroom this Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

That hearing has been pushed back, however. According to multiple reports, Revis’ first hearing in the matter won’t take place until March 15. Revis was charged with four felonies after being involved in a physical altercation in Pittsburgh last week.

That’s about a week after the start of the new league year and four days after Revis is due to receive a $2 million roster bonus. He’s also due $6 million in guaranteed money that would be paid if he’s released, but would be voided in the event of a league suspension. That suspension wouldn’t come quickly, but Revis could be put on paid leave pending the resolution of the case.

That would give the Jets time to wait on making a decision about how to proceed with Revis, but the change in hearing date could also push back a ruling on that front.