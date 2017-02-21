Derius Swinton returns to Bears’ staff

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 21, 2017, 7:22 PM EST

The Bears will hire Derius Swinton as their assistant special teams coach, Alex Marvez of The Sporting News reported.

Swinton was the 49ers’ special teams coach last season. He had been assistant special teams coach with the Bears in 2015 before joining the 49ers.

Prior to that, Swinton worked with the Broncos, Chiefs and Rams. He has eight previous seasons of NFL coaching experience.

New 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan hired Richard Hightower as his special teams coach after Hightower spent last season as assistant special teams coach with the Bears, allowing Swinton to return to that role after he wasn’t retained in San Francisco.