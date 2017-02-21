DeSean Jackson: Going to Eagles would be a great story

Posted by Josh Alper on February 21, 2017, 10:26 AM EST

There’s been plenty of discussion about the possibility of wide receiver DeSean Jackson returning to the Eagles as a free agent next month, something that few people considered a realistic turn of events when Jackson was released by Philadelphia in 2014.

Chip Kelly was the coach of the Eagles when Jackson left and he’s since been replaced by Doug Pederson in a move that’s helped fuel the chatter about a second stint with the Eagles. Jackson isn’t tipping his hand about his plans for what could be a robust market for his services, but acknowledges the narrative appeal of a return engagement.

“It definitely is a great story or ending, I guess you could say,” Jackson said on Adam Schefter of ESPN’s podcast. “Starting your career somewhere then going to a division rival team [and] having the possibility of maybe going back. You just kind of think about all of that when you start somewhere maybe you could finish it. There is just a lot of speculation of a lot of thoughts. It all sounds good, but you really never know until the final decision is made. I’m just a firm believer that if you work hard, you put in the work, continuously go out there and show everybody what you’re capable of [then] the sky’s the limit.”

Jackson said that he’d love to play with a “great quarterback” and used that adjective to describe Redskins teammate Kirk Cousins. He also said Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was “lights out” as a rookie and “he has all the intangibles” to be at that level as well.