DeShaun Watson plans to do everything for teams at the Combine

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 21, 2017, 8:40 AM EST

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson was criticized in some corners for not participating in the Senior Bowl, but those people won’t have anything to complain about at the Scouting Combine.

Via the Associated Press, Watson said he planned on doing everything in Indianapolis, which should keep the “entertain us” crowd happy.

“That’s the plan,” Watson said of the Combine. “Run, throw, meetings, everything.”

Watson has completed his degree and won a national championship, so the second Davey O’Brien award he picked up Monday night was icing on a pretty good cake of a year. He threw for 41 touchdowns and ran for nine more to lead the Tigers to the title, and figures to be a first round pick.

“I’m hearing that. First round, anywhere in that range, top 10, top five, just depends on what the teams say,” Watson said. “It’s something I can’t control. I just make sure I can control what I can control. Stay positive.

“The height is the height. This is how God made me. My hands are this size. I can’t really control that. I can put on weight and be able to go out there and throw and run and talk in the interviews and my knowledge.”

There may be flaws teams can find, but they won’t be able to knock Watson for not participating.