Geoff Schwartz announces he’s retired

Posted by Josh Alper on February 21, 2017, 12:38 PM EST

After offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz was released by the Lions before the start of the 2016 season, he thought he’d get a look from another team looking for experienced help on their offensive front.

That call never came, however. Schwartz chalked it up to the injuries that limited him to 13 games with the Giants over the previous two seasons and also credited those injuries with sapping him of his desire to continue playing. Schwartz has known he was done playing for a while and formally announced his retirement in an essay of SB Nation on Tuesday.

“I loved the process of getting myself ready to play a game. It started in late February and continued all through the season. The workouts, the diet (didn’t always love that, but it worked), the film study, and most of all, the locker room camaraderie,” Schwartz wrote. “The payoff of that process was Sundays. Some players dreaded game day, the pressure was too much. I enjoyed that pressure. I thought it always brought out the best of me. I always told myself I’d play as long as someone wanted me or until I didn’t love the process anymore. Well, both of those happened, almost at the same time.”

Schwartz entered the league as a seventh-round pick of the Panthers in 2008 and made his regular season debut the next year. He played 74 games for the Panthers, Vikings, Chiefs and Giants.