Giants expect 2-3 more years from Eli Manning

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, a first-round pick in 2004 and two-time Super Bowl winner, has begun to muse about retirement. Giants quarterback Eli Manning, a first-round pick in 2004 and two-time Super Bowl winner, has not. The Giants nevertheless are thinking about life after Eli.

As Bob Glauber of Newsday said during a Monday visit to PFT Live, the Giants believe the 36-year-old Manning has two or three quality years left. Glauber also pointed out that the team already has begun to detect a decline in Eli’s performance.

His numbers were solid, with more than 4,000 passing yards (for the sixth time in his career), 26 touchdown passes, and a 63-percent completion percentage (second highest of his career). He nevertheless threw 16 interceptions and generated 6.7 yards per attempt — his lowest per-throw average since 2007.

Eli is signed through 2019, at salaries of $13 million, $10.5 million, and $11.5 million in each of the next three seasons. The contract includes a no-trade clause and $5 million roster bonuses due on the third day of the 2018 and 2019 league years. This will force the Giants to make early decisions about Eli, allowing him to move on if the team doesn’t want to continue the relationship.

