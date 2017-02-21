 Skip to content

Jags re-sign Tyler Shatley ahead of restricted free agency

Posted by Josh Alper on February 21, 2017, 5:30 PM EST
CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: David Bass #91 of the Chicago Bears rushes against Tyler Shatley #69 of the Jacksonville Jaguars as Stephen Moore throws a pass during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 14, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Jaguars 20-19. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Jaguars signed offensive lineman Josh Wells to a new contract last week and will avoid going through the restricted free agent process with him as a result.

They’ll do the same with another member of their offensive line as well. The team announced that Tyler Shatley has re-signed ahead of the start of the free agency season.

Shatley can play guard and center and made the first four starts of his NFL career during the 2016 season.

“It’s definitely a relief, and I’m just glad they’ll have me back,” Shatley said in the team’s release about the signing. “I’m ready to get back to work and get started on this 2017 season. I want to continue to my best, help out on special teams and step in offense whenever I’m needed — and if need be, I can start. … It’s a great opportunity to stay here and continue to try to prove myself and help out the team any way I can.”

Shatley joined Wells and wide receiver Allen Hurns as undrafted players to make the team in 2014 and all remain under contract for 2017 in Jacksonville.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Jacksonville Jaguars, Rumor Mill
2 Responses to “Jags re-sign Tyler Shatley ahead of restricted free agency”
  1. redlikethepig says: Feb 21, 2017 5:48 PM

    I lost focus once I heard the word Shatley.

  2. staffordisbetterthanyourteamsqb says: Feb 21, 2017 5:52 PM

    That seems like a pretty shatley idea to me

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!