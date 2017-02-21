Jimmy Garoppolo on his future: Your guess is as good as mine

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 21, 2017, 10:42 AM EST

Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t know whether he’ll remain with the Patriots or get traded this offseason, and he doesn’t sound like he has a strong preference either way.

Garoppolo appeared on Adam Schefter’s podcast and made a point of saying that he’ll accept whatever his future holds, whether that’s another year as Tom Brady’s backup in New England, or a new home in some other NFL city.

“Your guess is as good as mine,” Garoppolo said.

Garoppolo can’t stop the Patriots from trading him, nor can he force the Patriots to trade him. He could, however, exert pressure one way or the other: He could make noise about not wanting to be a backup for another year and say publicly that he wants to start, which might spur the Patriots to trade him because they don’t want an unhappy camper. Or if he wants to stay put for another year, he could announce that he won’t sign a contract extension with any team that trades for him and will test free agency in 2018, which would make teams hesitate to acquire him.

But it appears that Garoppolo isn’t trying either of those tactics. Instead, he’ll just wait and see where he ends up.