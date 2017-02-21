Jimmy Garoppolo on his future: Your guess is as good as mine

Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t know whether he’ll remain with the Patriots or get traded this offseason, and he doesn’t sound like he has a strong preference either way.
Garoppolo appeared on Adam Schefter’s podcast and made a point of saying that he’ll accept whatever his future holds, whether that’s another year as Tom Brady’s backup in New England, or a new home in some other NFL city.
“Your guess is as good as mine,” Garoppolo said.
Garoppolo can’t stop the Patriots from trading him, nor can he force the Patriots to trade him. He could, however, exert pressure one way or the other: He could make noise about not wanting to be a backup for another year and say publicly that he wants to start, which might spur the Patriots to trade him because they don’t want an unhappy camper. Or if he wants to stay put for another year, he could announce that he won’t sign a contract extension with any team that trades for him and will test free agency in 2018, which would make teams hesitate to acquire him.
But it appears that Garoppolo isn’t trying either of those tactics. Instead, he’ll just wait and see where he ends up.
As a close friend of the organization it’s looking like they are going to keep him and go the way of Joe Montana or Brett Favre with Tom Brady. That is, if the speculation that they “love” Jacoby Brissett is false.
After 2 games in the NFL it’s time for a payday. All you need to do is suspend logic so you believe the smartest coach in NFL history is going to trade you the next Tom Brady.
A backup with two Lombardis.
We actually know more about JG than we did about TB when TB was called to action. Then again, 6 quarters of football isn’t exactly a large sample but looked promising.
Backup QB is about the greatest gig in the world, especially on a winning team. Why would he make any waves?
Off to Chicago. Slam dunk, no brainer move for both sides.
A 1st and a 4th and a big middle finger to Goodell and the owners involved in Framegate.
Trade Brady and keep Jimmy.
It’s the Patriot Way.
Brock Osweiler 2.0?
And a back up that contributed when Brady was out.
IDK… I’d be pretty happy staying put too. Traded players quickly find out the vast disparity between playing for the Pats… and playing anywhere else.
Jimmy G 2 Super Bowls
Aaron Rodgers 1 Super Bowl
Stats don’t lie.
Shouldn’t you know if the speculation that they “love” Jacoby Brissett is false or not? Considering you’re a “close friend of the organization” and all?
He actually appeared in 9 games last year — 6 regular, 3 preseason. Stats: 9-0, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, passer rating of 113.3. As someone who has watched him play in person for some years now, I hope Belichick keeps him but will congratulate whichever team may get him.
I’m guessing he’s staying.
BB makes mistakes.
But he kept 4 QBs on an NFL roster only ONE time in his 22 year head coaching career. And that was in 2000 for a guy he saw “something” in with rookie Tom Brady.
BB had no problem shipping Cassell for a 2nd (Vrabel was in that deal). Value wasn’t that good in return for Patriots…which told me in 209 that BB wasn’t even high on a Cassell what so ever.
What and if BB trades Jimmy for will tell me a lot on what BB thinks thinks of Jimmy after 3 years in Foxboro.
Sorry, BO is in a league of his own…
You never know!
as a Browns fan .to much unknown about him. dont pay the ransom .let some other team line BB pockets.
Teams like Cleveland, Buffalo, NJJ, SF, Chicago, etc stay bad because they are clueless when it comes to QBs. Even a team like Cincy can do well if they have decent QB play a la Red Rocket.
These teams keep recycling the same old dubs. Here’s Garoppolo, available for the right price. Sure, he’s only played 1 1/2 games, but he looked great. He was ranked just behind Carr in the draft by Shanahan. He’s certainly better than anyone coming out of the draft this year.
Translation: It’s good to be Jimmy G. Things have fallen into place well for him to get his and he is far too bright to say or doing anything that might rock the boat.
That would be a good answer to the question: When’s the last time a backup QB left NE and had any level of success?
I can see something creative with Cleveland. Maybe a second and fourth rounder, for both 2017 and 2018.
I can see something creative with Cleveland. Maybe a second and fourth rounder, for both 2017 and 2018.
Not nearly enough to land Jimmy G.
It STARTS with a 1st rounder and will probably cost another pick possibly a 3rd or 4th rounder.
” He could make noise about not wanting to be a backup for another year and say publicly that he wants to start, which might spur the Patriots to trade him because they don’t want an unhappy camper. ”
File that comment under “ill advised “.
Doesn’t JG become a free agent in 18? If Brady is still playing, minimally, the Pats would have to tag him or lock him up long term. They can’t afford that for a back up even if he is the heir apparent.
Brock Osweiler 2.0?…
Sorry, BO is in a league of his own…
Too bad for Houston it’s not a pro football league.
2nd best QB in the AFC!
“Should I Stay or Should I Go?”
I for one will not question the logic or wisdom in how this handied by BB. Belichik is GOAT GM and HC regardless of era. Yeah, that’s a fact.
Pat Hater
Reasons I think they’ll trade Garoppolo:
1. The Patriots do not typically like to carry three QBs on the active roster and Brisset has shown too much to be stashed on the practice squad. If Garoppolo stays Brissett takes a roster spot away from the team;
2. Brady will play for at least three more years while Garoppolo’s contract is up in 2017;
3. Garoppolo has the most value before the 2017 draft because it has a weak QB class;
4. Limited snaps for Brisset if Garoppolo stays this year;
5. Missing a 4th round pick (Deflategate);
6. NE needs another tight end (Bennett is gone) and rush linebackers – and the draft appears to have several that could be the foundation of the future for the Patriots.
Based on the above, the rumors that the Patriots want to keep Garoppolo absent a plethora of picks are an attempt to inflate the price of a trade. The key is going to be if the Redskins tag Cousins which removes the 49ers optimal plan and forces them to (a) gamble on an unproven rookie, (b) go with Matt Schaub or (c) trade for one of the backups (Glennon, McCarron or Garoppolo). Note that Shanahan has already spoken highly of Garoppolo.
Assuming 49ers want Garoppolo with No. 2 = 2600. Cleveland can give No 1 or No 12 plus more picks or swap No. 12 with 32 (610 points) plus No 33 (total of 1190) plus 2018 No.1 (probably @1400) for a total of 2590 (though that is a discounted 2590 Belichick likes to have multiple picks and Cleveland picks 12 + 33 guarantees him the ability to fill with Alabama or Ohio State rookies). NE gets three blue chip players (TE OJ Howard and good linebacker this year and a good one next year – and can let Hightower walk if he has not yet signed. NE bookends the second round in 2017.
Texans can trade Deandre Hopkins straight up (or with a 4th round draft pick) for Garoppolo. The 49ers and Bears are limited to their first round pick (2017) and probably a fourth to make up for the pick lost when Kraft surrendered.
Belichick checkmates Goodell!
Stop with the comparisons to other Pats backups or the fact he’s only played 1.5 gms. Both arguments have no merit in Garoppolo’s case. Almost universally, every film study guy or former NFL executive thinks he’s the real deal. He’s better than all the QBs in this yrs(and last yrs draft). He’s better than all the FA QBs, except MAYBE Cousins, who isn’t going anywhere, and Romo, who’s a big roll of the dice and not a QB for the future. JGs value will never be higher, and Brady isn’t going anywhere for at least 3 yrs. They won’t get a top 3 pk, But they’ll get 1rst rnd value for him. A dark horse is New Orleans. They loved him coming out, he’d be perfect in Peyton’s offense and they may be ready to part ways with Brees after next yr. He’s gone.
BB had no problem shipping Cassell for a 2nd (Vrabel was in that deal). Value wasn’t that good in return for Patriots…which told me in 209 that BB wasn’t even high on a Cassell what so ever.
BB traded a LATE 7th round college backup QB (Cassell never even started at USC) for a 2nd round NFL draft pick and you somehow thing that was a knock on Matt Cassell?
That’s interesting.
Brock
Osweiler 2.0?
Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers 2.0?
Tom Brady makes dirt seem young. I give him all the props in the world, but this is athletics…. time wins every time and Brady is on borrowed time.
That was a lot of “time”.
Anyway to assume Brady continues to defy time would be foolish. He’s gonna get hurt if nothing else. They aren’t gonna trade Grap unless they are pretty sure he’s NOT the one!
Nick Foles has 27TD and 2 INT in 2013 before regressing. The Patriots are not the only team who have produced QB’s who look good early then regress like Matt Flynn. It’s the hardest position in sports and can take guys a long time to get it (Rich Gannon, an older example).
That being said, there’s more NFL game tape on Garrapalo then any college QB. It’s up to teams to review that tape and decide if he’s worth the picks to get him.
Why do people fall in love with QBs just because they backed up a legend? See Ryan Mallet, Brock Osweiller (granted both were loved by the Texans).
Brady is 37 years old, at some point the wheels are going to fall off, even if he has found the world’s greatest diet, do you think Belichek is going to give up on Garapolo if he thinks he can win championships with him.
I don’t think Garoppolo is going anywhere. The Patriots are going to try to win another super bowl this year, and they saw what happened when Brissett played. They got shut out. You need two quality QBs, especially if your starter is old. I don’t know why Belichick would not want to keep Jimmy around for this season. If he leaves after the season, Bill will find another. But Belichick isn’t going to coach forever, so I don’t know how far down the road he’s looking.
Shouldn’t you know if the speculation that they “love” Jacoby Brissett is false or not? Considering you’re a “close friend of the organization” and all?
LMAO
Foles leaned on McCoy.
Do you see Brady or Jimmy leaning on a run game to be able to look good?
Answer: NO
Cute analysis, but you lose, Mr. Jealous.
5. Missing a 4th round pick (Deflategate);
NE has 2 4th round picks. They will forfeit the higher one (originally Seattle’s).
Matt Cassel 2.0.
Remember all that talk how great he was? Yeah me neither. Same goes for Jimmy
Jimmy G 2 Super Bowls
Aaron Rodgers 1 Super Bowl
Stats don’t lie.
Jim McMahon has 2 Super Bowl rings also both from The Patriots, just saying.
Doesn’t JG become a free agent in 18? If Brady is still playing,…They can’t afford that for a back up even if he is the heir apparent
I don’t think Garoppolo is going anywhere… they saw what happened when Brissett played. They got shut out.
1. Pats are $63M under the cap this year and no sign of overspending coming up so could pay JimmyG 3 times over.
2. JacobyB played that game with an injured throwing hand. The game before that he played in big victory.
Once Brady leaves, Belichick will leave as well. We all know Belichick only coaches because has a HOF QB who cheats.
“BB had no problem shipping Cassell for a 2nd (Vrabel was in that deal)”
Vrabel was tremendous for the Pats, though I can’t remember who they used the pick on.
deneb1973, interesting post but you are bizarrely overvaluing Garoppolo because Garoppolo is not under contract. You are trading for him for 1 year, 2 years tops and then you have to compete with everyone to sign him. Look at what Cousins is doing to Washington.
There is a chance a team like Houston with a low first round pick will swing a deal for Garoppolo and then deal with the contract issue later. That would be a bad long term investment but teams do that all the time. I’d be much more surprised if the Browns for some reason gave up the 12th pick in a loaded draft for the right to sign Garoppolo as a free agent. Regardless, the idea that SF would trade #2 overall is just difficult to comprehend. The Niners already have the worst roster in the sport, they can’t afford to trade the #2 pick for the right to sign a free agent. I’m sure if they were so anxious to trade the #2 pick that Washington would take it for Cousins in a heartbeat.
@tedmurph
” A dark horse is New Orleans. They loved him coming out, he’d be perfect in Peyton’s offense ”
Astute analysis……. Not only are there teams in desperate need of a QB, there’s several other teams that have QBs in the twilight of their careers. Manning, Rivers, Rogers Roethlisberger and Brees are among that group. Based upon the dearth of quality QB talent that has entered the NFL in the last 5-10 years, one has to wonder where are the comparable replacements?
Markets are driven by a variety of factors, however the prime mover is always supply and demand. There’s much more demand for the services of Jimmy Garopollo than just Cleveland and the 49ers.
Every GM in the league knows that the quickest way to the unemployment line is to have QB instability.
31 other franchises in the league, yet new england seems to put itself into more win-win situations with personnel than any of the others.