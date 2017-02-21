 Skip to content

Joey Porter to plead guilty to disorderly conduct today

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 21, 2017, 8:54 AM EST
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 14: Joey Porter, a former Pittsburgh Steelers player, walks on the field prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on December 14, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

Joey Porter is going to take a knee.

According to the Associated Press, the Steelers assistant coach is going to plead guilty to a disorderly conduct citation this afternoon, ending the flap about his dispute with a bouncer and a police officer in January.

Charges had been reduced from the original aggravated assault, following a dust-up outside a South Side bar. The Steelers placed him on an indefinite leave, which turned out to be less than a week.

The citation is the least serious charge possible, and the league was still reviewing the case the last time anyone asked.

