Joey Porter to plead guilty to disorderly conduct today

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 21, 2017, 8:54 AM EST

Joey Porter is going to take a knee.

According to the Associated Press, the Steelers assistant coach is going to plead guilty to a disorderly conduct citation this afternoon, ending the flap about his dispute with a bouncer and a police officer in January.

Charges had been reduced from the original aggravated assault, following a dust-up outside a South Side bar. The Steelers placed him on an indefinite leave, which turned out to be less than a week.

The citation is the least serious charge possible, and the league was still reviewing the case the last time anyone asked.