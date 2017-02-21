John Lynch called Matt Millen to see what not to do

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 21, 2017, 11:24 AM EST

When the 49ers hired former NFL safety and broadcaster John Lynch to become their General Manager, the easy punch line was that it sounded a lot like the Lions hiring Matt Millen.

But Lynch touched base with Millen as he embarked on his new gig, to make sure his team didn’t turn into the same kind of joke.

Via Matt Maiocco of CSNBayArea.com, Lynch said he had a conversation with Millen about what not to do.

“Matt Millen and I had a great conversation the other day,” Lynch said during an interview on 95.7 The Game. “I found it was very interesting to talk to him. He shared with me some of the things that he would’ve done differently. I think you can learn a little bit from everything and everyone, but ultimately you go to put your head down and go to work.

“We’ve put together a really, really quality team that I’m excited about. We’re in full stride and working every day to knock down things on our list. It’s a big list, and we’re ambitious on how aggressive we want to attack that. But it’s going very well.”

Among Lynch’s moves was hiring the guy who replaced Millen in Detroit as a senior personnel executive. And while Martin Mayhew’s 47-81 record as G.M. wasn’t sterling, it was better than Millen’s 31-61.