John Lynch: DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead will fit new defense well

Posted by Josh Alper on February 21, 2017, 1:32 PM EST

The 49ers have settled on a new defensive coordinator and head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Saleh will be shifting the defense to a 4-3 base similar to the ones being run in Seattle and Atlanta.

A new scheme will ask for different things of players returning from the 2016 season, including two of the team’s three first-round picks in the last two years. DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead were both selected to be defensive ends in the team’s 3-4, but General Manager John Lynch thinks that his predecessor’s picks will be able to find a home in their new scheme as well.

“I think they fit very well,” Lynch said on 95.7 The Game, via CSNBayArea.com. “And that’s one thing I think I want to make sure [to say] because I really believe it, I think Trent Baalke did a great job of getting guys that, yes, they were picked for one system, but I think they transition very well to our system.”

Lynch said the two former Oregon Ducks were asked to read and react last season, but that will change to “taking the fight to them” with Saleh calling the shots. Given how much work he has to do with the 49ers personnel, Lynch would welcome being right about Armstead and Buckner thriving in their new roles.