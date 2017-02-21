K’Waun Williams has four contract offers, including Jets

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 21, 2017, 6:58 AM EST

There have been visits, and some other suggestions of interest in former Browns cornerback K’Waun Williams. But some teams have finally made tangible expressions of their desire.

According to Darryl Slater of NJ.com, the Jets have offered the free agent corner a contract, one of four teams to do so.

He also visited the Lions, and the Vikings, Dolphins and 49ers were reported to have some degree of interest. That leaves the door open for Mystery Team, the most active of free agent shoppers every season.

The slot corner is expected to make a decision later this week.

Williams didn’t play last season because of an ankle injury, and a disagreement over the treatment of it led to an end of his time with the Browns.