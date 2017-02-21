LeGarrette Blount “definitely” wants to stay in New England

Posted by Josh Alper on February 21, 2017, 12:05 PM EST

Running back LeGarrette Blount left the Patriots as a free agent in 2014 to sign with the Steelers in a move that didn’t work out.

Blount got in trouble off the field before the start of the regular season and grew unhappy with his role on the field during the year, culminating in his decision to leave the sideline early during a game against the Titans. The Steelers released him and he went back to New England, where he gained more yards in five games than he did in 11 in Pittsburgh.

Blount’s success has continued in New England and he ran 229 times for 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns during the 2016 season. He saw a bit less time in the postseason offense, but that hasn’t made him start pining for another employer.

“I just want to make sure that I go to this free agency with an open mind knowing that I definitely want to go back to New England,” Blount said on NFL Total Access on NFL Network. “I love it there. I love the culture. I love the players. I’ve become close with a lot of the guys. Obviously you know how my running back group is. We’ll cross that bridge whenever we cross it. On that point, I feel great. I’m in amazing shape. I feel like I could play 100 more years if I have to.”

Blount signed for $1 million last year and earned a bit more in incentives, which is probably the neighborhood the Patriots would like for another contract given their other options in the backfield and success plugging in a variety of backs over the years. Assuming that works for Blount, an extended stay in New England seems like a pretty good bet.