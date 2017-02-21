LeGarrette Blount “definitely” wants to stay in New England

Running back LeGarrette Blount left the Patriots as a free agent in 2014 to sign with the Steelers in a move that didn’t work out.
Blount got in trouble off the field before the start of the regular season and grew unhappy with his role on the field during the year, culminating in his decision to leave the sideline early during a game against the Titans. The Steelers released him and he went back to New England, where he gained more yards in five games than he did in 11 in Pittsburgh.
Blount’s success has continued in New England and he ran 229 times for 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns during the 2016 season. He saw a bit less time in the postseason offense, but that hasn’t made him start pining for another employer.
“I just want to make sure that I go to this free agency with an open mind knowing that I definitely want to go back to New England,” Blount said on NFL Total Access on NFL Network. “I love it there. I love the culture. I love the players. I’ve become close with a lot of the guys. Obviously you know how my running back group is. We’ll cross that bridge whenever we cross it. On that point, I feel great. I’m in amazing shape. I feel like I could play 100 more years if I have to.”
Blount signed for $1 million last year and earned a bit more in incentives, which is probably the neighborhood the Patriots would like for another contract given their other options in the backfield and success plugging in a variety of backs over the years. Assuming that works for Blount, an extended stay in New England seems like a pretty good bet.
Bring him back with another incentive-laden team-friendly deal but don’t overpay. He’ll stay for less.
Only downside is that he’s not dominant against good run defenses and that’s why you get him on the cheap. He helps move the chains against most teams.
We want you back too. You were a great part of this Super Bowl run.
After the fumble in the SB, it’s hard to see Belichick keeping him. Any RB that grasps the offense can have success with the offensive line Belichick and Scharnnecia put out there. I wouldn’t be surprised if he is gone next season.
patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
Feb 21, 2017 12:15 PM
After the fumble in the SB, it’s hard to see Belichick keeping him. Any RB that grasps the offense can have success with the offensive line Belichick and Scharnnecia put out there. I wouldn’t be surprised if he is gone next season.
This of the problem when jets fans start pretending they know how new England works.