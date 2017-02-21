Lions hire former Texans coordinator George Godsey

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 21, 2017, 10:53 AM EST

Sometimes when you’re looking for a job, you have to look on the other side of the ball.

According to Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com, former Texans offensive coordinator George Godsey has been hired by the Lions for a job that sounds kind of made up on the fly.

His new title is defensive assistant/special projects. That has a certain air of mystery about it, like he’s a football spy or something.

Godsey worked with Lions General Manager Bob Quinn in New England, providing the hook. But he’s always been on offense, going back to his days as a quarterback at Georgia Tech to his first coaching gig at Central Florida with George O’Leary.