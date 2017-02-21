 Skip to content

Lions hire former Texans coordinator George Godsey

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 21, 2017, 10:53 AM EST
HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 30: Brock Osweiler #17 of the Houston Texans talks with offensive coordinator George Godsey on the sideline in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium on October 30, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images) Getty Images

Sometimes when you’re looking for a job, you have to look on the other side of the ball.

According to Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com, former Texans offensive coordinator George Godsey has been hired by the Lions for a job that sounds kind of made up on the fly.

His new title is defensive assistant/special projects. That has a certain air of mystery about it, like he’s a football spy or something.

Godsey worked with Lions General Manager Bob Quinn in New England, providing the hook. But he’s always been on offense, going back to his days as a quarterback at Georgia Tech to his first coaching gig at Central Florida with George O’Leary.

4 Responses to “Lions hire former Texans coordinator George Godsey”
  1. blowpackblow says: Feb 21, 2017 10:57 AM

    Book the parade!

  2. RegisHawk says: Feb 21, 2017 11:05 AM

    George is the great-grandson of Ike, who used to run the General Store on Walton’s Mountain…

  3. 6ball says: Feb 21, 2017 11:10 AM

    .
    If you put him on the offensive side of the ball, it would give the impression that he’s vulturing the OC position.
    .

  4. joefelicelli says: Feb 21, 2017 11:24 AM

    I forget the guy’s name (Castillo maybe?) that was an OL coach for his entire career, and got a Defensive coordinator position. This is not nearly that crazy, but in some cases, looking at defense from an offensive point of view can be beneficial.

