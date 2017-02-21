Panthers release veteran defensive tackle Paul Soliai

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 21, 2017, 1:07 PM EST

The Panthers like to keep themselves deep on the defensive line, but carved into that depth Tuesday.

According to a tweet from his agent, the Panthers are releasing veteran defensive tackle Paul Soliai.

The Panthers gave Soliai a two-year, $7 million contract last year, and there were times last season when he wasn’t even active for games.

The 33-year-old has been a solid run-stopper, but the Panthers are particularly deep at defensive tackle, with Star Lotulelei and Kawann Short and 2016 first-rounder Vernon Butler.