Panthers release veteran defensive tackle Paul Soliai

The Panthers like to keep themselves deep on the defensive line, but carved into that depth Tuesday.
According to a tweet from his agent, the Panthers are releasing veteran defensive tackle Paul Soliai.
The Panthers gave Soliai a two-year, $7 million contract last year, and there were times last season when he wasn’t even active for games.
The 33-year-old has been a solid run-stopper, but the Panthers are particularly deep at defensive tackle, with Star Lotulelei and Kawann Short and 2016 first-rounder Vernon Butler.
That was a poor signing anyways. I’d take Kyle Love over him anyways. Now — lets do something with the money.
We can’t go back into this year with the same tackles, and you’re not going to find the lights out best option in this draft.
Open that check book up Gett’s, spend some damn money on a OT or two.