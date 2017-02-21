Pat Shurmur focusing on new approach for Vikings offense

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on February 21, 2017, 2:18 AM EST

The Minnesota Vikings offense floundered in 2016 for a myriad of reasons. Adrian Peterson missed most of the season to injury, Norv Turner resigned as offensive coordinator midseason, Teddy Bridgewater was lost for the year in the preseason and an offensive line that only resembled blockers far too often were among the biggest issues the Vikings had to deal with it.

Now with Pat Shurmur able to rebuild the team’s offense over the course of an entire offseason, the Vikings are hopeful they’ll be in a better position to move the football and score points next season.

“There will be things we do where we’ll be able to operate differently. Some of the plays will look different maybe in special situations,” Shurmur said of the team’s offense, via the Vikings official website. “But the key thing is that we have to do a better job of running the football in all situations, and I think that will be a focal point.

“From an offensive standpoint, you have to be able to score points so we need to be more efficient running the ball, hopefully more explosive, and then when we get in there close we have to score points.”

The Vikings finished last season ranked 28th in the league in total offense, averaging just 315.1 yards per game. They ranked 23rd in points per game with 20.4 points per game as well. Shurmur has some new coaches on the offensive staff as well. Kevin Stefanski is the new quarterbacks coach and Darrell Hazell has taken over as receivers coach. Now the Vikings will look to retool their approach this offseason and get their offense moving forward.

“I was excited about being able to be here,” Shurmur said. “I enjoyed my (first) year, and it’s just a matter now of getting to work and trying to put together an offense and a staff that we feel good about for next season.

“It’s more than just plays, it’s a mindset and how you operate. I think as we move forward, we’ve added some new coaches that have some new ideas, so what you try to do is incorporate the best of everyone that’s in the room and then move forward so it becomes the 2017 Vikings offense.”