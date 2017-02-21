 Skip to content

Report: Cardinals have no interest in Jay Cutler

Posted by Josh Alper on February 21, 2017, 10:50 AM EST
CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 24: Jay Cutler #6 of the Chicago Bears walks off of the field after losing to the Washington Redskins at Soldier Field on December 24, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Washington Redskins defeated the Chicago Bears 41-21. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images) Getty Images

In this week’s installment of his Monday column for TheMMQB.com, Peter King spent some time discussing quarterbacks who will be or are expected to be on the move this offseason.

Jay Cutler was on that list as the general feeling heading into the new league year is that the Bears will part ways with the veteran. King floated the Cardinals as a destination for Cutler to serve as a backup, citing coach Bruce Arians being the league’s “biggest proponent of the deep ball” and the possibility of Carson Palmer departing after the 2017 season.

It doesn’t look like that thought balloon has much air in it, though. Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic reports that the Cardinals have “zero interest” in bringing Cutler to the desert this offseason.

The Cardinals haven’t been shy about talking about the need to set themselves up for when Palmer moves on, but that talk has seemed to focus more on quarterbacks younger than Cutler. For his part, Cutler may be able to find a situation where he’s able to at least compete for the starting job and that may be a more appealing option than resigning himself to a backup role with the Cardinals or anyone else.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Home, Rumor Mill
9 Responses to “Report: Cardinals have no interest in Jay Cutler”
  1. tylawspick6 says: Feb 21, 2017 10:52 AM

    They are my dark horse choice for JimmyG.

    Palmer only has 1 year left, likely as does Fitzgerald. And, the truth is, Palmer could be done right now.

  2. filmex2000 says: Feb 21, 2017 10:54 AM

    As a Cards fan, all I can say is, ”
    Thank God”.

  3. electricboogalo says: Feb 21, 2017 10:54 AM

    Jake the Snake 2.0

  4. seabrawk12 says: Feb 21, 2017 10:54 AM

    Bummer.

  5. realfootballfan says: Feb 21, 2017 10:59 AM

    Who in their right mind would sign up for the 1-playoff appearance Cutler experience with all of those bad turnovers and lack of leadership skills that have been on display since Denver?

  6. nutpunchnancy says: Feb 21, 2017 11:05 AM

    Hallelujah!

  7. The Almighty Cabbage says: Feb 21, 2017 11:22 AM

    The report went on to say “In the meantime, Jay will have another smoke.”

  8. jpiro says: Feb 21, 2017 11:29 AM

    Cutler is neither as good as anyone hoped he’d be or as bad as most people think he is. He’s just a capable, middle of the road NFL QB. The problem is that he was being paid like an elite QB, which he definitely isn’t.

  9. mostepicgnar says: Feb 21, 2017 11:39 AM

    Jpiro, I clicked “report comment” by mistake when trying to press the thumbs up. You stated it very well with regards to Cutler. I always saw him as a guy with a great arm, who is definitely good for some interceptions and someone who NEVER came across as a leader, and someone who pouts in the corner when things aren’t going well.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!