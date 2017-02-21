Report: Cardinals have no interest in Jay Cutler

In this week’s installment of his Monday column for TheMMQB.com, Peter King spent some time discussing quarterbacks who will be or are expected to be on the move this offseason.
Jay Cutler was on that list as the general feeling heading into the new league year is that the Bears will part ways with the veteran. King floated the Cardinals as a destination for Cutler to serve as a backup, citing coach Bruce Arians being the league’s “biggest proponent of the deep ball” and the possibility of Carson Palmer departing after the 2017 season.
It doesn’t look like that thought balloon has much air in it, though. Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic reports that the Cardinals have “zero interest” in bringing Cutler to the desert this offseason.
The Cardinals haven’t been shy about talking about the need to set themselves up for when Palmer moves on, but that talk has seemed to focus more on quarterbacks younger than Cutler. For his part, Cutler may be able to find a situation where he’s able to at least compete for the starting job and that may be a more appealing option than resigning himself to a backup role with the Cardinals or anyone else.
They are my dark horse choice for JimmyG.
Palmer only has 1 year left, likely as does Fitzgerald. And, the truth is, Palmer could be done right now.
As a Cards fan, all I can say is, ”
Thank God”.
Jake the Snake 2.0
Bummer.
Who in their right mind would sign up for the 1-playoff appearance Cutler experience with all of those bad turnovers and lack of leadership skills that have been on display since Denver?
Hallelujah!
The report went on to say “In the meantime, Jay will have another smoke.”
Cutler is neither as good as anyone hoped he’d be or as bad as most people think he is. He’s just a capable, middle of the road NFL QB. The problem is that he was being paid like an elite QB, which he definitely isn’t.
Jpiro, I clicked “report comment” by mistake when trying to press the thumbs up. You stated it very well with regards to Cutler. I always saw him as a guy with a great arm, who is definitely good for some interceptions and someone who NEVER came across as a leader, and someone who pouts in the corner when things aren’t going well.