Robert Kraft on not holding grudges: “I remember everything, but I move on”

When it comes to #DeflateGate, Patriots owner Robert Kraft isn’t holding a grudge. But he isn’t forgetting about it, either.
“I really don’t hold grudges,” Kraft tells Andrea Kremer in a Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel profile that premieres Tuesday night. “I mean, I remember everything, but I move on.”
Kraft and the Patriots have moved on from the scandal in the ultimate way, winning the Super Bowl to cap the year in which the four-game suspension was served — and which started with a first-round pick being stripped from the Patriots. But it’s important to remember what happened, given that it wasn’t the first time the league office presided over an investigative and disciplinary process that seemed to be less about getting to the truth and more about reaching a predetermined outcome. As other situations arise involving other teams, it’s fair for the Patriots and those who believe that #DeflateGate wasn’t handled or resolved properly to pay keen attention to whether other teams truly caught with their hand in the proverbial cookie jar face the appropriate consequences.
That’s not to say other teams should get railroaded, prejudged, or otherwise shafted. But the punishment of the Patriots becomes even more glaring if/when other teams commit actual violations and get a pass.
For Robert Kraft, the commit to remember what happened flows in part from his belief that quarterback Tom Brady did nothing wrong.
“He’s just not the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL,” Kraft said. “He’s an amazing human being. And is genuine. And as nice as everybody thinks he is, he’s nicer. And to see anyone attack him as an individual or his integrity. And that just wasn’t fair.”
and that is why Patriots fans comment on these articles…..we just want fairness from the league and they’ve hidden it behind their hallucination of ‘integrity’.
Many fans remember everything too, Mr Kraft. I don’t speak for them, only for myself. Thanks for saving the franchise and building a decent stadium. Thanks for hiring Belichick and the last 23 odd yrs. But, the way you capitulated to ‘deflategate’ is unforgivable. You threw Brady under the bus, while saying he was like one of your sons out of the other side of your mouth. Why? Because of the money. Got the stink eye from the other owners at the meetings, and said to yourself that it was gonna cost you NFL power and money. Shoulda stuck to the hard line routine when ‘deflategate’ 1rst hit the fan, but you just couldn’t do it. Then the fan appeasement speech at the SBowl. I’m sure Goodell will be at the BBQ at the Kraft mansion before the 1rst game. You don’t fool me Krafty Bob.
……I am NOT a Patriots fan, but for crying out load….give the cheating garbage a REST. The Patriots have won every super bowl by the PLAY of their players. I’ve watched every game and please tell me how they cheated by making Adam Vinatari make a 47 yard FG on the last play of the game?…how they made John Kasey kick the ball out of bounds on a KICK OFF & Adam V kick ANOTHER late FG? ….how did they made the Eagles get Donavan so gassed he made dumb mistakes at the end of the game & PLEASE tell me how they got the Seahawks coaching staff to make that dumb call to throw on the 1 yard line?. As hard as it is to keep watching the SAME team win, year in year out , thats what dynastys do. People got to give the cheating *%^& a rest…
tedmurph says:
Feb 21, 2017 5:10 PM
Many fans remember everything too, Mr Kraft. I don’t speak for them, only for myself. ……But, the way you capitulated to ‘deflategate’ is unforgivable.
_______________________________
You have no clue. Taking Goodell’s fine and loss of draft picks was with the belief he would leave Brady alone. Instead the lowlife piece of scum Goodell screwed Kraft over.
You have no idea what really went on. Best if you get an education on this subject. Why do you think Kraft is NEVER going to forget this?
No team works harder than the Pats. Numerous former players that were on other teams before or after their time with the Pats have confirmed this.
Hard work, innovation and success used to be respected in this country. Now the politically correct, want everyone to get a participation trophy and nothing more, lazy, whining, self entitled crowd find the hard work and innovation somehow “cheating” because they are either incapable and or to lazy to do so themselves.
The corruption, lies and stupidity of Goodell’s league office is incredible. They are the cheaters, not the Pats. They have lied about every major “scandal” they have manufactured against the Saints, Cowboys, Washington and Miami, and caught red handed lying about the Ray Rice incident in an attempt to cover it up, lied about Josh Brown knowing full well he had a long history of domestic violence, the list goes on and on.
Meanwhile the couldn’t pass 5th grade science crowd continues parroting Goodell’s lies and embarrassing themselves by showing how little they understand the world around them.
What stood out to me was that reporters still keep trying to get him to comment on this as if its still an ongoing story. Its over. Goodell got his powers upheald, Brady had to watch his team go 3-1 while chilling on a beach in southern Italy with a supermodel, the team followed all that up with another SB win. The NFL audience in attendence collectively booed Goodell off the stage. Goodell had the NFL collect ball pressure data that proved it was a normal thing and formally announced that by saying the data could not be released. A different team got caught with deflated footballs and it got handled correctly this time (dropped as the non issue it was) and its over over over. I get that the press cant afford for it to be over they need stuff to write about. But really guys, its over. Its no longer some big glaring thing looming over football. Its not a story any more so please stop trying to make it one. Life does go on you know. (Except for those guys who still need an excuse for their sorry team and they got nothing else)
I love how fans of other teams cry cheater on every Pats thread. Yet not one ex player or coach, even those cut or fired, has ever come out and said anything about cheating. You would think someone somewhere would have done it by now. Meanwhile up in the great Northeast we will enjoy the glow of not only winning a fifth Super Bowl in historic fashion, but even defeating the corrupt league office too!
All Pats fans rejoice!
