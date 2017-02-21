Sean Payton says Saints are “always” in the quarterback business

Saints quarterback Drew Brees heads into the 2017 season without a contract for 2018, which means that there’s more than a passing chance that it is his final season in New Orleans.
Brees is also 38 and whether it is next year, 2019 or sometime else, the Saints are going to find themselves in need of a new starter. They made a nod in that direction in 2015 when they drafted Garrett Grayson in the third round and coach Sean Payton confirmed that the team will continue to consider possibilities at the position this offseason.
“I think that topic exists and has existed because of the nature of the position,” Payton said to Bruce Murray and Brady Quinn on the Sirius XM NFL Radio. “I think we’re in the quarterback business always because they’re so difficult to find. And there’s been a year or two we’re close to drafting maybe a player and he went a little before we were ready to pick. And certainly you pay attention to it when your quarterback’s older.”
Three straight 7-9 seasons have led some to wonder about how long the team will plow forward with Payton and Brees and a fourth year out of the running won’t do anything to keep people from jumping on that train. That might lead to someone else making a decision on who’s next at quarterback, but it doesn’t do much to lessen the organization’s need to consider their options.
Bring back Billy Joe Hobert.
First Ballot Hall of Famer and a hell of a guy off the field. It is a pleasure watching Brees play on Sundays. Anyone who says otherwise is simply hating.
3/4 of the teams in the league would be happy to “plow forward with Payton and Brees.” How many of them would gladly accept Loomis as their GM? $75M in dead cap spending in just the past 2 years, why is that not a story?
Of all the QBs in the league, Garopollo most resembles Drew Brees in style. Both are lightning quick on the draw.
The problem with a Patriots – Saints deal is that New Orleans only has its standard issuance of draft choices. However, NE and NO have a history of trades and I’m certain Belichick would prefer Garopollo to toil in the NFC as opposed to the AFC.
It should also be noted that the Saints play in a division with Cam Newton, Jameis Winston and Matt Ryan. Subpar QB play with buy you a permanent home in the NFC South basement.
If DeShaun Watson falls to us at 11 you take him right there and don’t look back.
Patriots- Saints deal?
Me no entiendo- are they gonna swap elite QBs or something?
bounty gate!!!
Brees seems perfectly content taking up 50% of the team’s cap space while chucking the ball 50x/game to pad his stats on a mediocre team. Its gonna be hard to get him out of there.
“Always in the quarterback business”
Maybe they had their eye on some guys in the draft who got taken before they could grab them but the last 7 years of backups behind Brees have consisted of Chase Daniel (undrafted) and Luke McCown (journeyman). They are darn lucky Brees is durable because forget “heir apparent” they haven’t even had a first-tier backup in place.
They are 40-42 (inc. 1-1 playoffs) since Brees record-breaking 2012 payday. It’s not all on him, and without Fraudger’s overdone bountygate maybe they’d have gone 10-6 in 2012 instead of 7-9, but that’d still be barely above .500 over these 5yrs.
Saints’ D is ranked 27th, but when you take as much salary as Brees you have to carry the team virtually single-handedly at times. Pats have a top-10 D now, but Brady was able to keep the Pats competitive in years when the Pats D was ranked bottom or near it. Brees has never done that, and yet he’s never taken team-friendly deals to help them buy more talent, but instead just allowed them to push more of that pay into future cap hell the year after he retires.
Sean Payton should consider getting the Saints into the defensive business eventually.