Steelers add a punter and a long snapper

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 21, 2017, 5:39 PM EST
GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 11: Long snapper Kameron Canaday #86 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up before the team's NFL game against the New England Patriots at University of Phoenix Stadium on September 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. New England won 23-21. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Steelers announced a pair of offseason special teams signings on Tuesday.

Long snapper Kameron Canaday and punter A.J. Hughes have been added to the roster. Canaday won the long-snapping job with the Cardinals last summer but was cut in September.

The Steelers had previously announced that longtime long snapper Greg Warren signed a new one-year deal to return in 2017. Warren is 35 and Canaday is just 23, so even if Canaday can’t take the job from Warren this summer he could be a future consideration.

Like Canaday, Hughes went undrafted last year and then spent some time with the Saints. He will work through the spring behind the Steelers punter Jordan Berry.

