Steelers add a punter and a long snapper

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 21, 2017, 5:39 PM EST

The Steelers announced a pair of offseason special teams signings on Tuesday.

Long snapper Kameron Canaday and punter A.J. Hughes have been added to the roster. Canaday won the long-snapping job with the Cardinals last summer but was cut in September.

The Steelers had previously announced that longtime long snapper Greg Warren signed a new one-year deal to return in 2017. Warren is 35 and Canaday is just 23, so even if Canaday can’t take the job from Warren this summer he could be a future consideration.

Like Canaday, Hughes went undrafted last year and then spent some time with the Saints. He will work through the spring behind the Steelers punter Jordan Berry.