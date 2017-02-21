Steelers interested in bringing James Harrison back

James Harrison insisted he wasn’t finished playing football. So it’s not a huge surprise where he’s likely to play it.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, there is “mutual interest” between the 38-year-old free agent and the Steelers for another year.
This one is nearly the definition of #asexpected, because other than a one-year dalliance with the Bengals, Harrison has spent his entire career in Pittsburgh.
He also showed last year he could still play, with 2.5 sacks in the playoffs after a moderately productive 5.0 in the regular season.
Harrison has continued to play consistently as the Steelers have added young pass-rushers around him, so it almost makes too much sense to keep him around.
The steelers* are interested in bringing back a known roid user?
Class org that employs a accused of rape QB, me first WR and shady lawyers.
“Harrison has continued to play consistently as the Steelers have added young pass-rushers around him, so it almost makes too much sense to keep him around.”
Unlike that comment which makes none.
Dude is washed up. Patriots never fretted over him or his dirty tactics.
Dude’s 38 and can outperform most guys in their 20’s. He’s an absolute animal. He can do a 1 handed shoulder press with 135lb barbell. Or in other words, he can pick Richard Sherman up with one hand and shoulder press that little twerp.
My o my how people do alot of bashing.. I guess facts aren’t what are important anymore. Respect to that man. He is doing things at 38 many of cannot.. RESPECT….
wib22 says:
Feb 21, 2017 3:54 PM
A known roid user? I’ve never seen someone like James Harrison savagely deflect any allegation of him using roids. He is constantly putting the NFL on blast for how often they have randomly drug tested him. Dude absolutely puts in work and still plays a competitive level at the at of 38. Maybe next time….
As a close friend of the organization Jamie Harrie should either play or coach those LBs!