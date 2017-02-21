Steelers interested in bringing James Harrison back

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 21, 2017, 3:50 PM EST

James Harrison insisted he wasn’t finished playing football. So it’s not a huge surprise where he’s likely to play it.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, there is “mutual interest” between the 38-year-old free agent and the Steelers for another year.

This one is nearly the definition of #asexpected, because other than a one-year dalliance with the Bengals, Harrison has spent his entire career in Pittsburgh.

He also showed last year he could still play, with 2.5 sacks in the playoffs after a moderately productive 5.0 in the regular season.

Harrison has continued to play consistently as the Steelers have added young pass-rushers around him, so it almost makes too much sense to keep him around.