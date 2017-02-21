 Skip to content

Steelers interested in bringing James Harrison back

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 21, 2017, 3:50 PM EST
PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 13: James Harrison #92 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a defensive stop in the second half during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Heinz Field on November 13, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) Getty Images

James Harrison insisted he wasn’t finished playing football. So it’s not a huge surprise where he’s likely to play it.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, there is “mutual interest” between the 38-year-old free agent and the Steelers for another year.

This one is nearly the definition of #asexpected, because other than a one-year dalliance with the Bengals, Harrison has spent his entire career in Pittsburgh.

He also showed last year he could still play, with 2.5 sacks in the playoffs after a moderately productive 5.0 in the regular season.

Harrison has continued to play consistently as the Steelers have added young pass-rushers around him, so it almost makes too much sense to keep him around.

7 Responses to “Steelers interested in bringing James Harrison back”
  1. wib22 says: Feb 21, 2017 3:54 PM

    The steelers* are interested in bringing back a known roid user?

    Class org that employs a accused of rape QB, me first WR and shady lawyers.

  2. chippys lost binky says: Feb 21, 2017 3:57 PM

    “Harrison has continued to play consistently as the Steelers have added young pass-rushers around him, so it almost makes too much sense to keep him around.”

    Unlike that comment which makes none.

  3. HankTheDog says: Feb 21, 2017 4:00 PM

    Dude is washed up. Patriots never fretted over him or his dirty tactics.

  4. niners816 says: Feb 21, 2017 4:01 PM

    Dude’s 38 and can outperform most guys in their 20’s. He’s an absolute animal. He can do a 1 handed shoulder press with 135lb barbell. Or in other words, he can pick Richard Sherman up with one hand and shoulder press that little twerp.

  5. fanidbirdz says: Feb 21, 2017 4:19 PM

    My o my how people do alot of bashing.. I guess facts aren’t what are important anymore. Respect to that man. He is doing things at 38 many of cannot.. RESPECT….

  6. chris1perry says: Feb 21, 2017 4:22 PM

    wib22 says:
    Feb 21, 2017 3:54 PM
    The steelers* are interested in bringing back a known roid user?

    Class org that employs a accused of rape QB, me first WR and shady lawyers.

    __________________________________________________________

    A known roid user? I’ve never seen someone like James Harrison savagely deflect any allegation of him using roids. He is constantly putting the NFL on blast for how often they have randomly drug tested him. Dude absolutely puts in work and still plays a competitive level at the at of 38. Maybe next time….

  7. blitzinc43 says: Feb 21, 2017 4:22 PM

    As a close friend of the organization Jamie Harrie should either play or coach those LBs!

