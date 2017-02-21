Tuesday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on February 21, 2017, 7:45 AM EST

Does LB Brandon Spikes have a future with the Bills?

Looking at the Dolphins defensive tackle picture now that Earl Mitchell is out of it.

The Patriots should have stability on the offensive line.

An argument that CB Darrelle Revis‘ fight shouldn’t change how the Jets handle things this offseason.

Which Ravens are set for a step forward in 2017?

Exploring the idea of T Andre Smith returning to the Bengals.

Five things to know about the Browns’ pursuit of QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Steelers may bring in a kicker to complement Chris Boswell this offseason.

Running back depth could be a priority for the Texans this offseason.

The Colts feel TE Erik Swoope made strides in 2016.

What will T Branden Albert’s arrival mean for the Jaguars offensive line?

SEC linebackers could fit with the Titans in the draft.

Former Broncos RB Terrell Davis is in limited company as a Hall of Famer selected in the sixth round.

The Chiefs have to consider who will follow LB Derrick Johnson in the starting lineup.

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio wants his players to stay safe on their New Zealand vacation.

The Chargers are gone, but former C Nick Hardwick remains part of San Diego.

Don’t count former Cowboys WR Drew Pearson among those that feel bad about Terrell Owens missing the Hall of Fame.

Will Tom Coughlin’s moves with the Jaguars wind up impacting the Giants?

Eagles DT Fletcher Cox has invested in the drag racing world.

Running through some under the radar issues for the Redskins this offseason.

Remembering the historic achievement and perfect name of former Bears QB Willie Thrower.

A Lions-centric free agency preview of wide receivers and tight ends.

LS Brett Goode will compete for another year on the Packers roster.

Will the Vikings retain T Matt Kalil?

The top plays of the Falcons season.

How would WR Victor Cruz fit in the Panthers offense?

Tight end doesn’t look like a focus for the Saints this offseason.

Former Buccaneers QB Parnell Dickerson will be inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame this weekend.

Jen Welter is going from Cardinals coaching intern to coaching Australia’s entry in in the IFAF Women’s World Championship.

The Rams could be a fit for impending free agent WR Alshon Jeffery.

The 49ers are expected to host DT Earl Mitchell on a Tuesday visit.

Seahawks C Justin Britt was a wrestler in high school and shared his love for the sport with kids last weekend.