Adam Vinatieri on Pat McAfee: I just miss him

February 22, 2017

Punter Pat McAfee made a surprising announcement during Super Bowl week when he retired from the NFL at the age of 29.

McAfee cited repeated surgeries on his right knee as a reason for his decision and he tweeted out a picture of himself prepped for another operation on Wednesday. That would seem to be further sign that McAfee’s on a different path, although one of his Colts teammates still wants to be certain that McAfee’s punting days are done.

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri will have to work with a new holder with McAfee out of the picture and said that he tried to talk the punter out of calling it quits when McAfee first broached the subject of moving into the media world during the season. He told Alex Marvez and Bill Polian of SiriusXM NFL Radio that he’s still “begging him to come back,” but sounds more resigned to moving forward without his partner for the last eight years.

“I tried to talk him out of it,” Vinatieri said. “I said, ‘Man, do both. You’re so good at punting. We need you. I need you.’ That was selfish of me to even say that because whatever he wants to do, and I know he’s going to be so successful at this, I’m excited for him. I just miss him. I talked to him and I was like, ‘Man, are you sure? It’s not the same without you, buddy.'”

When he does turn away from lobbying for McAfee’s return, Vinatieri said it will be “interesting” to see who the Colts get to do the holding in place of McAfee for the 2017 season.