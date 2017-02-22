Bears hire Brandon Staley to coach outside linebackers

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 22, 2017, 11:24 AM EST

The Bears are hiring Brandon Staley as their new outside linebackers coach, ESPN’s Adam Caplan reported.

Staley coached last season as defensive coordinator at Div. III John Carroll University in Cleveland, the alma mater of Hall of Fame coach Don Shula and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Staley had been hired for the same role at Tennessee-Chattanooga when ex-John Carroll coach Tom Arth was hired there in December. Arth had a stint as a quarterback with the Colts in the early 2000s.

Though most coaching openings across the league have been filled, the Bears have been busy this week filling out their staff. Zach Azzanni will be the team’s new wide receivers coach, and Derius Swinton will return as assistant special teams coach after he was the 49ers’ special teams coach last season.

Staley replaces Clint Hurtt, who is now the Seahawks’ defensive line coach.