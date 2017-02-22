Bills’ clearance of Tyrod Taylor sets stage for possible grievance

Posted by Mike Florio on February 22, 2017, 11:25 AM EST

It was no accident that someone from the Bills (cough . . . Russ Brandon . . . cough) told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that quarterback Tyrod Taylor has received medical clearance following surgery to repair a groin/hernia/core muscle/whatever they’re calling it now. When the Bills benched Taylor late in the year, the team’s intention became clear: With $27.5 million guaranteed for injury until March 11, when it becomes fully guaranteed, the Bills wanted to be sure he could pass a physical before they pass on paying him ridiculous money.

Even though the Bills have now gotten the word out that Taylor is fine, the question becomes whether Taylor agrees. If he believes he’s not cleared now or, more importantly, on March 11, he can file a grievance challenging the assessment. It would set the stage for a battle of medical experts with a whole lot of money riding on the outcome.

This doesn’t change the fact that, without a major restructuring, the Bills will cut Taylor. And Taylor will surely find another team, with any money he makes elsewhere reducing Buffalo’s potential obligation. However, with Taylor highly unlikely to fully replace what Buffalo would have paid (or to even come close to it), there will be several million reasons for Taylor to take issue with the team’s assessment of his current health via the devices available under the CBA.