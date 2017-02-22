Bills’ clearance of Tyrod Taylor sets stage for possible grievance

It was no accident that someone from the Bills (cough . . . Russ Brandon . . . cough) told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that quarterback Tyrod Taylor has received medical clearance following surgery to repair a groin/hernia/core muscle/whatever they’re calling it now. When the Bills benched Taylor late in the year, the team’s intention became clear: With $27.5 million guaranteed for injury until March 11, when it becomes fully guaranteed, the Bills wanted to be sure he could pass a physical before they pass on paying him ridiculous money.
Even though the Bills have now gotten the word out that Taylor is fine, the question becomes whether Taylor agrees. If he believes he’s not cleared now or, more importantly, on March 11, he can file a grievance challenging the assessment. It would set the stage for a battle of medical experts with a whole lot of money riding on the outcome.
This doesn’t change the fact that, without a major restructuring, the Bills will cut Taylor. And Taylor will surely find another team, with any money he makes elsewhere reducing Buffalo’s potential obligation. However, with Taylor highly unlikely to fully replace what Buffalo would have paid (or to even come close to it), there will be several million reasons for Taylor to take issue with the team’s assessment of his current health via the devices available under the CBA.
Note to teams looking at Taylor on free agency: Why would the Bills, a perennial loser, be in such a hurry to dump a guy at a position they haven’t had any success at since Jim Kelly if he was actually good?
I’m sure that in this day and age of ‘no personal responsibility’ a lawsuit is inevitable.
Given that Tyrod is posting workout videos to social media, it will be interesting to see how he argues that he isn’t medically cleared.
Suffice to say that any team with an interest in Taylor will make their own evaluations of his condition.
Why do you think that every player is going to take maximum legal effort to do whatever they want? When was the last time a player was declared to be cleared, claimed they weren’t, and was cut, all so that they could pick up all the guaranteed money from the contract?
Also, you list it as “fact” that the Bills are going to cut Taylor, yet current speculation is that they will be keeping him.
Remember when the Bills thought Rob Johnson was a good QB?
Because the Bills have incompetent ownership and worse management. They focus on what Taylor CANT do rather than what he can do. They also view him as tied to the departed Ryan regime.
Taylor isn’t in the top tier of QBs in the league. The routes he can throw with success are limited, but he can throw certain deep routes, and isn’t a dink and dunk or Checkdown Charlie like the Bills have employed in the past. On the other hand, he clearly helps with the run game. With a strong defense, and an offense that isn’t crippled by injuries, he can get you to the playoffs. He’s a middle of the pack QB, and given the salaries paid QBs today, he’s not scheduled to make an absurd amount of money.
If the Bills were a playoff team already, trying to make that final push to pass New England, then replacing Taylor would be defensible. But even then, what do you replace him with? The UFA crop is terrible, as usual. Do you pay Mike Glennon big-time money in the hope that he might be good? That’s riskier than Taylor. This year’s QB crop looks a LOT like 2013 – several legitimate prospects, all of whom have some kind of red flag. The 2013 crop was one of the worst ever, and the Bills blew a first rounder on Manuel in THAT one. I don’t think ANY of these guys are first half of the first round picks. I’m not sure any are first round picks at all. I think picking a QB high this year gives the Bills an excellent shot at a 5-11 mark.
Stick with Taylor, build up talent, like the successful franchises do, and if after two years, he cant take you to that next step, replace him then.
Wow, the Bills have been and will always be one hot mess!
Funny how the medical clearance comes right at the time Tyrod’s agent is reportedly spending time at One Bills Drive. Taylor’s agent has been at Bill’s HQ since Monday. This is getting worked out. I personally think Tyrod will be on the Bills roster this fall….