Deshaun Watson to Cowboys: Trade Dak and Romo, draft me

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 22, 2017, 4:55 PM EST
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Clemson Tigers reacts after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 to win the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

Myles Garrett isn’t the only top draft prospect who wishes the Cowboys would take him.

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson said at the Davey O’Brien Award reception in Forth Worth, Texas, that he wants to be a Cowboy. Watson said that when he won the Davey O’Brien Award last year, he told Cowboys coach Jason Garrett that if he won the award again, the Cowboys would have to draft him. Watson did win the award again, so Watson wants the Cowboys to follow through.

“I like being in Fort Worth, Texas, and I promise you I’ll be back here,” Watson said. “And I told coach Garrett, ‘If I’m back here, you have to draft me.’ I know a lot of Cowboys fans, Tony Romo is healthy, Dak, I’m a huge fan, love that man, he’s been successful, but hey, I did my part, you have to do your part. I’ll see you at the Combine so we’ll talk more about that.”

There is, of course, exactly zero chance of the Cowboys trading Dak Prescott to draft Watson, and Watson surely knows that — he was laughing as he said it. But in Watson’s perfect world, the Cowboys would acquire the first overall pick from Cleveland, and Watson would go to Dallas.

“The Browns do need a quarterback. You can trade both of them. They need two.”

Watson was joking, as was Myles Garrett when he called for the Cowboys to draft him. But Browns fans may not find it so funny that top prospects keep talking about how they’d prefer to go elsewhere.

14 Responses to “Deshaun Watson to Cowboys: Trade Dak and Romo, draft me”
  1. bayousooner90 says: Feb 22, 2017 5:00 PM

    Browns fans may not think its funny but they have to know it is a reality.

  2. mzew233 says: Feb 22, 2017 5:00 PM

    Yeah right.

    That’s like New England trading garoppolo and Brady for a rookie

  3. waynefontesismyfather says: Feb 22, 2017 5:01 PM

    The Browns need about a dozen quarterbacks per year so at least his thought is on the money in sending them two.

  4. ogawdwhereami says: Feb 22, 2017 5:01 PM

    Um yeah. It’s Cleveland. Nobody wants to live there.

  5. doublebase says: Feb 22, 2017 5:03 PM

    I find it’s always best to insult two established quarterbacks before you enter the league. Always works out great.

  6. pftisthebestsiteeverlol says: Feb 22, 2017 5:05 PM

    mzew233 says:
    Feb 22, 2017 5:00 PM

    Yeah right.

    That’s like New England trading garoppolo and Brady for a rookie
    ==============================
    i bet he was completely serious too…cmon man

  7. vikingsnyc5 says: Feb 22, 2017 5:12 PM

    How much do you think top college QBs entering the draft every year cringe at the thought of going to Cleveland?

  8. The Truth says: Feb 22, 2017 5:16 PM

    Only takes one idiot like the stooge Garrett from A&M to start it now every lemming weighs in

  9. daysend564 says: Feb 22, 2017 5:17 PM

    mzew233 says:
    Feb 22, 2017 5:00 PM
    Yeah right.

    That’s like New England trading garoppolo and Brady for a rookie
    ————————————
    Romo + Prescott > Brady + Garoppolo

  10. The Truth says: Feb 22, 2017 5:17 PM

    It only takes one stooge like the garrett kid from A&M to start it and all the lemiings weigh in

  11. itswhereyourmindsat says: Feb 22, 2017 5:17 PM

    What a douche bag. I’ve instantly lost all respect for this kid

  12. maddenisfordorks says: Feb 22, 2017 5:19 PM

    Either this guy is going to be AMAZING, or he is going to be just meh, and find himself offering to try out for teams for free once he’s been cut 3 times.

  13. m8gaman says: Feb 22, 2017 5:24 PM

    daysend564 says:
    Feb 22, 2017 5:17 PM
    mzew233 says:
    Feb 22, 2017 5:00 PM
    Yeah right.

    That’s like New England trading garoppolo and Brady for a rookie
    ————————————
    Romo + Prescott > Brady + Garoppolo
    ——————
    Brady alone > Romo + Prescott combined

  14. ninefingers9 says: Feb 22, 2017 5:25 PM

    How does Cleveland still have a team?

