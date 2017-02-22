 Skip to content

Donald Penn: Derek Carr is “almost 100 percent”

Posted by Mike Florio on February 22, 2017, 12:12 PM EST
SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 02: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders is checked on by tackle Donald Penn #72 after being sacked against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 2, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks defeated the Raiders 30-24. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) Getty Images

Less than two months ago, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr suffered a broken leg. His rehab apparently is going well.

Teammate Donald Penn appeared Tuesday on NFL Network and passed along some important information regarding Carr’s health.

“I texted Derek two days ago and asked how he was doing, checking in, and he said ‘I’m almost 100 percent,'” Penn said, via NFL.com. Carr’s brother, David, removed the “almost.”

“He’s going to be great,” David Carr said. “He’s good. Walking around already, stretching it out. He can’t do a lot for the bone, but he’s going to be back. He’ll get a whole full offseason in, and that’s going to be the best part.”

That’s the best news for the Raiders; when the offseason program opens, Derek Carr should be good to go. And the better he is for the offseason, the better off the Raiders will be in 2017, as they try to get back to the postseason and advance beyond the opening round.

7 Responses to “Donald Penn: Derek Carr is “almost 100 percent””
  1. redlikethepig says: Feb 22, 2017 12:13 PM

    It’s just a broken leg. It should heal 100%. Let’s not act as if this is some sort of miracle.

  2. ariani1985 says: Feb 22, 2017 12:14 PM

    hard to believe in a guy who wears makeup but then again Poison was pretty good in their days!

  3. r8danation says: Feb 22, 2017 12:16 PM

    Bring The Hate!
    RAIDERNATION!

  4. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Feb 22, 2017 12:24 PM

    Unless the Raiders upgrade that defense, they are not a serious AFC contenders even with Carr playing all games. High flying offenses alone can’t get you far in the post season. You need a championship caliber defense especially in the secondary.

  5. silvernblackpride says: Feb 22, 2017 12:27 PM

    Gots to love the jealous haters there so sad….LOL

    RAIDER NATION STRONG

    WE BACK 2017

    JUST WIN BABY!!!!!

  6. getnakedandrunwild says: Feb 22, 2017 12:37 PM

    Kinda funny. The Raiders said if they made the SB, Carr would start. Now, weeks later, he is still not 100%? Way to throw your best player to the wolives Oakland (or is it Vegas, San Antonio, Santa Clara or Mexico City?).

    #fakenews

  7. getnakedandrunwild says: Feb 22, 2017 12:42 PM

    @ariani1985

    Indeed sir. Why does the leader of the Raiders wear female eye shadow?

    The legendary Raider players of old would have given him a locker room curb stomping for being so swish. My, my, my. How the Raider culture has changed. Tea and chick chat anyone?

