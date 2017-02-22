Donald Penn: Derek Carr is “almost 100 percent”

Less than two months ago, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr suffered a broken leg. His rehab apparently is going well.
Teammate Donald Penn appeared Tuesday on NFL Network and passed along some important information regarding Carr’s health.
“I texted Derek two days ago and asked how he was doing, checking in, and he said ‘I’m almost 100 percent,'” Penn said, via NFL.com. Carr’s brother, David, removed the “almost.”
“He’s going to be great,” David Carr said. “He’s good. Walking around already, stretching it out. He can’t do a lot for the bone, but he’s going to be back. He’ll get a whole full offseason in, and that’s going to be the best part.”
That’s the best news for the Raiders; when the offseason program opens, Derek Carr should be good to go. And the better he is for the offseason, the better off the Raiders will be in 2017, as they try to get back to the postseason and advance beyond the opening round.
It’s just a broken leg. It should heal 100%. Let’s not act as if this is some sort of miracle.
hard to believe in a guy who wears makeup but then again Poison was pretty good in their days!
Bring The Hate!
RAIDERNATION!
Unless the Raiders upgrade that defense, they are not a serious AFC contenders even with Carr playing all games. High flying offenses alone can’t get you far in the post season. You need a championship caliber defense especially in the secondary.
Gots to love the jealous haters there so sad….LOL
RAIDER NATION STRONG
WE BACK 2017
JUST WIN BABY!!!!!
Kinda funny. The Raiders said if they made the SB, Carr would start. Now, weeks later, he is still not 100%? Way to throw your best player to the wolives Oakland (or is it Vegas, San Antonio, Santa Clara or Mexico City?).
#fakenews
@ariani1985
Indeed sir. Why does the leader of the Raiders wear female eye shadow?
The legendary Raider players of old would have given him a locker room curb stomping for being so swish. My, my, my. How the Raider culture has changed. Tea and chick chat anyone?