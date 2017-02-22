Donald Penn: Derek Carr is “almost 100 percent”

Posted by Mike Florio on February 22, 2017, 12:12 PM EST

Less than two months ago, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr suffered a broken leg. His rehab apparently is going well.

Teammate Donald Penn appeared Tuesday on NFL Network and passed along some important information regarding Carr’s health.

“I texted Derek two days ago and asked how he was doing, checking in, and he said ‘I’m almost 100 percent,'” Penn said, via NFL.com. Carr’s brother, David, removed the “almost.”

“He’s going to be great,” David Carr said. “He’s good. Walking around already, stretching it out. He can’t do a lot for the bone, but he’s going to be back. He’ll get a whole full offseason in, and that’s going to be the best part.”

That’s the best news for the Raiders; when the offseason program opens, Derek Carr should be good to go. And the better he is for the offseason, the better off the Raiders will be in 2017, as they try to get back to the postseason and advance beyond the opening round.