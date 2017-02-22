Garoppolo has some say in his immediate future, too

When Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo shrugs at questions about his future by saying “your guess is good as mine,” the truth is that he has slightly more say than the rest of us regarding what will happen. No matter how things play out, what Garoppolo wants will be a major factor.
What’s that, you say? The Patriots can trade him whenever and wherever they want? That’s true, but if Garoppolo supposedly will be fetching a first-round selection plus more for the Patriots, it’s unlikely that the team giving up the picks will do so without Garoppolo agreeing to extend a contract that expires after the coming season. Otherwise, that team could end up playing the Kirk Cousins-style franchise tag game with Garoppolo in 2018 and 2019, coughing up a lot more money then than it would take to get him under contract for the next several years now.
But Garoppolo can flatly refuse to do a new contract with another team, which would make him far less attractive in trade. Let’s say the Browns want him, and that he doesn’t want to be the next name on back of the Shirt of Slapd–ks. If he says (through his agent), “I’m not interested in playing for you and I will never sign a long-term contract,” why would the Browns do the deal?
So, yes, Garoppolo has plenty of say. The fact that he’s not saying that shows he’s currently committed to the Patriot Way — and that it ultimately could be the Patriots with whom he signs a second contract, waiting patiently for Tom Brady to retire.
What’s that, you say? No one knows when Tom Brady will retire. His agent likely has an idea, and Garoppolo is represented by the same firm. So, yes, Garoppolo not only has plenty of say but also has an idea when the job will become available in New England.
Tom Brady could easily last another 3-4 years and waste the best real-game learning years of Garoppolo’s career.
He’s the next ‘first ballot HOF QB’ … that the smartest coach in NFL history is willing to trade. And if you believe that … I have some land in Florida you might be interested in.
Florio asked:
Answer:
The Browns would do the deal because some homeless guy told Jimmy Haslam it would be a good idea.
Another way to look at it is
JG would be relatively cheap ( as far as starting QB’s go he’s a bargain.) this year. So if you are a team that is jettisoning a high paid QB they could use this year to clear out any dead cap $ while getting JG on the cheap. Then they can pay him like an NFL starting QB the following year.
Ultimately if JG wants to start now he’s going to have to roll with the punches. Beggars can’t be choosers.
Cleveland, SF, Chicago, AZ IMO would be the front runners with Houston and LA being being surprise long shots that thought they got their QB last year.
redlikethepig says:
Feb 22, 2017 10:09 AM
I agree with your assessment, if Jimmy G were a great or even good QB, there’s no way Belechick deals him at this point, he’s likely Matt Cassell 2.0
That said, I’m interested in that Florida land…
Overrated QB. Pats homers are creaming their pants because of two games. 1 of them he only won because Arizona missed a FG at the end of the game.
Whoever gets him also gets the Pats Cheater Playbook.
It will be an interesting situation with Jimmy G. Bill B loves draft capital. I don’t believe Belichick needs a first. He does love the second round. But it would take at least 2 over the next 2 years. And probably a mid round sweetener.
Backup QBs coming from the Pats don’t have a good history of being a long term starter elsewhere. If you’re the Browns/Bears/Bills GM, would you really trade your 1st round pick for JG when it’s more likely than not that he’s more of a Cassel or Osweiler than a Rodgers? If so, your job is tied to JG and bucking the horrible track record of bringing in another team’s backup to be your franchise QB.
I’d love to see Jimmy as the next starting QB for the Patriots too, he has the potential. But no one, including Brady, knows how long Brady will keep playing because he quite simply will keep playing as long as he can until his performance slips, and we won’t know when that will happen until it happens.