Garoppolo has some say in his immediate future, too

Posted by Mike Florio on February 22, 2017, 9:54 AM EST

When Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo shrugs at questions about his future by saying “your guess is good as mine,” the truth is that he has slightly more say than the rest of us regarding what will happen. No matter how things play out, what Garoppolo wants will be a major factor.

What’s that, you say? The Patriots can trade him whenever and wherever they want? That’s true, but if Garoppolo supposedly will be fetching a first-round selection plus more for the Patriots, it’s unlikely that the team giving up the picks will do so without Garoppolo agreeing to extend a contract that expires after the coming season. Otherwise, that team could end up playing the Kirk Cousins-style franchise tag game with Garoppolo in 2018 and 2019, coughing up a lot more money then than it would take to get him under contract for the next several years now.

But Garoppolo can flatly refuse to do a new contract with another team, which would make him far less attractive in trade. Let’s say the Browns want him, and that he doesn’t want to be the next name on back of the Shirt of Slapd–ks. If he says (through his agent), “I’m not interested in playing for you and I will never sign a long-term contract,” why would the Browns do the deal?

So, yes, Garoppolo has plenty of say. The fact that he’s not saying that shows he’s currently committed to the Patriot Way — and that it ultimately could be the Patriots with whom he signs a second contract, waiting patiently for Tom Brady to retire.

What’s that, you say? No one knows when Tom Brady will retire. His agent likely has an idea, and Garoppolo is represented by the same firm. So, yes, Garoppolo not only has plenty of say but also has an idea when the job will become available in New England.