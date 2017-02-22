Jameis Winston: “You better believe we want” DeSean Jackson

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 22, 2017, 6:14 PM EST

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston isn’t shy about much, and the same goes for what’s now an open recruitment of wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

“You better believe we want DeSean here,” Winston told the Tampa Bay Times on Wednesday. “I think he would be a great asset to our team. Me growing up an Eagles fan, seeing what he did for the Eagles and back in his Cal days and even with the Redskins, I would love to have DeSean.”

The new league year begins March 9, and Jackson will be a free agent unless he signs a new deal with Washington before then.

Winston was asked about Jackson during an appearance at a school because of an ESPN report from earlier in the week that listed Tampa Bay as a possible destination for Jackson, who’s talked openly about free agency. The ESPN report said Jackson and Winston have an existing relationship and listed the Bucs as a possible suitor.

Winston said now that he has two seasons under his belt, he “can be one of our best recruiters. My main focus is to win.”

Jackson, 30, has long been one of the NFL’s best deep threats. A potential pairing of Mike Evans and Jackson would allow Winston the opportunity to throw the ball vertically on both sides of the field and dare safeties to devote extra attention to one side or another.