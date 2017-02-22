James Harrison would like a two-year deal

Posted by Josh Alper on February 22, 2017, 5:48 PM EST

Linebacker James Harrison didn’t spend much time after the end of the Steelers’ season weighing whether he wanted to return for another NFL season.

Harrison, who turns 39 in May, said after the team’s playoff loss that he wasn’t done playing. It appears he’s already thinking about his plans for after his 40th birthday as well.

Harrison’s agent Bill Parise told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com that his client would like to sign a two-year contract this offseason. This week also brought word of “mutual interest” between Harrison and the Steelers in yet another year in Pittsburgh and Parise confirmed their side of it.

“Of course James wants to be in Pittsburgh,” Parise said.

It remains to be seen if the Steelers share that interest, but there are a lot of ways to structure a contract so that parting won’t be too onerous if the Steelers decide that Harrison has reached the end of the line by the end of the 2017 season.