Joe Mixon’s draft chances hinge on an owner’s approval

The team that drafts former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon will be getting a very talented player. That team will also be getting a public relations nightmare, as the local TV news in Mixon’s new NFL city will surely feature plenty of footage of Mixon punching a woman, breaking bones in her face.
There’s no doubt that NFL personnel people will like what they’ve seen of Mixon, but will an NFL owner sign off on the possibility that Mixon will tarnish the team’s reputation? That’s the question that will determine where Mixon is drafted — or if he’s drafted at all.
That’s the word from Mike Mayock, who said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he has talked to “a bunch” of NFL teams and they’ve all told him the same thing: Evaluating Mixon isn’t so much about the football people determining how good he is as about the owner deciding whether he wants to take a PR hit. Mayock said every team he’s talked to about Mixon has told him it will be an “ownership decision.”
The Mixon video is similar to that of Ray Rice, whose career was ended by the video of him punching his wife. So it’s conceivable that all 32 teams will take a pass on Mixon, just as all 32 teams have taken a pass on Rice.
However, Rice was already on the downside of his career when that video surfaced. Mixon is a very promising player who’s just 20 years old. It’s likely that some team will take a shot on Mixon. Just as long as the owner is OK with it.
Probably has a 1st round grade from the Bengals
Tyreek Hill with less talent .. wouldn’t touch this dude.. RBs are a dime a dozen in today’s NFL. Let him go flip burgers and think about why breaking a woman’s face is a bad idea.
With the 32nd pick of the NFL Draft, the New England Patriots select Joe Mixon
Mixon has a Matt Forte type skill set. He’s going to be drafted.
Washington Redskins; if Scot (with one T) can get him in a later round he has history with players with “questionable” character. And maybe he can put this behind him and maybe he gets a lifetime suspension the second day of training camp; no one posting to this site can say with any real certainty. And yes, the video is horrid to watch.
I wouldn’t be against the lions taking a 6th round flier on this guy assuming he’s still available. I never punched a woman but I certainly did some things I’m not too proud of in college. Hopefully the kid learned from his mistakes.
Rice was washed up… this guy has young fresh legs….
Hell definitely be drafted. And he should be.
As big of an idiot as he was, and as bad of a decision it was to do what he did, he does deserve a second chance.
There is absolutely no excuse for what he did. He will take that incident with him for the rest of his life.
But that one moment should not keep him from playing football for a living.
I wouldn’t call someone who spits in someone elses face a “woman”, but what do I know…
Jerry Jones on Line 1
Well no one ever accused the media of being right or righteous.Oh lets show the video for the people who have not seen it so they can get in on the judement.
He did the crime did the time and now his life goes on? He is not going to keep paying for it over and over like this is some eternal hell?
I forgot that is just what we do here on good ole earth but not in America right.
a habitation of idiots and unjust judges.
If my team is satisfied with the interview then I hope we draft him and he destroys the rest of the league.
Mara: APPROVED!!!