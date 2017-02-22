Martellus Bennett to fans: Stop telling me to take less money

When the Patriots traded for tight end Martellus Bennett, they knew that: (1) he had one more year left on his contract; and (2) if he and/or the team had a big year, Bennett would try to parlay the experience into a contract potentially worth more than what the Patriots would be willing to pay. Indeed, the Patriots have a habit of trading for players in the final years of their contracts because if/when the players leave via free agency, the departure counts toward the team’s eventual haul of compensatory draft picks.
Of course, that reality isn’t keeping some fans from lobbying Bennett to take less to stay in New England. To that, Bennett had this to say: “Stop @’ing me about taking less money. You take less money [at] your job? All of you take a pay cut hahaha.”
Later, he said this: “All I’m saying is cut your own grass don’t be all in my garden f–king with my fruit while weeds are growing all over yours.”
Bennett is right. Football players have a limited number of years to play, and they have every right to try to get as much as they can while they can. Owners chase every dollar they can without criticism; players should do the same.
Actually, players have even more reason to pursue as much money as possible because they don’t own anything other than their own bodies. At a time when management and labor are roughly splitting the revenues, the players get half the revenue and the owners get all the revenue and all the equity.
So go for it, Marty and every other free agent. Get paid. Use your leverage. And don’t apologize to any of the people who aren’t putting their short-term and long-term health interests on the line to engage in a profession that too many trivialize by calling it a “game.”
It’s not a game. It’s a multi-billion-dollar enterprise that keeps growing and growing and the men who have careers that last for a blink of an eye in relation to the overall life of the business should do anything and everything to get what they can while they can.
Deserves everything he gets. Toughed it out through some serious injuries, didn’t complain when the ball didn’t come his way, and got himself a ring.
I’ve passed on a pay increase because I liked the situation I was in. That being said I can’t fault any player making as much money as they possibly can. Their playing careers are limited and they have every right to get every penny they can out of the opportunity. He’s had a nice career and has a ring. Get paid.
I’m a Pats fan but I have to agree given the short lifespan of their career but also the long-term impact on their health there aren’t many 70 year old football players so while I love having Marty here this year I understand if he takes the money. Its the right thing to do
Let’s put this in perspective. The average Joe might be making $50,000/year for 40 years. They’ll end up with $2 million. I think MB made double that in a single year. So asking an average person on the street to take less money is not a fair comparison to MB.
No problem with MB maximizing his income but let’s not try to justify his situation with how an average person on the street might manage their situation.
I hope you get paid tons of money, but you won’t get it from the Patriots.
Arizona could use a stud blocking TE who can catch and break some tackles. He’d be an upgrade to Gresham, a great blocker to protect Palmer or open holes for David Johnson, and open opportunities for Fitz in the slot and the smaller, speedster WRs Brown and Nelson.
He deserves whatever he wants. He’s a big boy, and he certainly did his job this year. A great asset
But like I said earlier today, he does love media attention. He said some pretty foolish things, asking people if they would ever take a pay cut?
Actually, people take pay cuts every day to better their lives, or just because they have to. It’s not ALL about the money to everyone, Marty. It’s about the marketability.
His cartoon brand would also be much more marketable in a big market like New England as well. There’s always two ways to look at the spectrum.
Zero problems with what he said. You don’t talk about another mans money.
So….pretty clear he’s out the door. Draft a TE, Bill
Thank you for all your efforts helping the Pats get a fifth championship, Mr. Bennett. It was a pleasure watching you play.
I can’t fault you for seeking the maximum you can get, best of luck.
bennett will pout and quit trying mid-game if he gets his feelings hurt;
so this is not a good sign that he crying so soon after a title win.
the pats should condsider what they got from him a win, and let him walk.
im pretty sure they already signed rob housler to a futures deal, and he is an athletic TE that could develop under bill b’s tutelage.
As a Patriots fan since 1961, I find it offensive when Pats fans imply there is something wrong with a player who has a chance at free agency choses to test the market, especially a guy like Bennett who played hurt.
Mr. Bennett, thank you for your service and good luck in 2917 whether that be with the Patriots or a new team.
Count me among the Patriots fans who want Marty to get paid. I hope it is with the Pats, but he deserves what he gets.
Always do what is best for your family, Marty B. Thanks for SB LI! Terrific addition to the ranks this year. Wish you could have caught that SB winning toss in your home town.
