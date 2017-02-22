Mike Zimmer: Maybe I didn’t do enough last offseason

The Vikings slipped from a division title in 2015 and 5-0 start to the 2016 season to an 8-8 finish that left them outside of the postseason.
That’s left coach Mike Zimmer and the rest of his staff with a clear goal for the 2017 season and the coach said in an interview with the team’s website that they are already “grinding” to put together a team that can achieve better results this time around. Zimmer also said that he’s wondered if “maybe I didn’t do enough” at this time last year when pondering the disappointing record.
One way he’s working to combat that feeling is by spending more time in offensive meetings than he has in the past to learn about what the team’s offensive coaches think about both their unit and the defenses that are trying to stop them from putting points on the board. Zimmer said his meetings with offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and company left him with the feeling that “the heart of the problem” was a poor running game.
The team has already made one move related to that shortcoming by releasing guard Brandon Fusco and there are pending decisions on left tackle Matt Kalil and running back Adrian Peterson that will further shape the look of next season’s Vikings offense.
Just sit back Mike and watch the wizard Spielman win you another offseason championship.
It’s okay, Mike.
At least your team is the “classiest and most professional team” in the league by your own standards. You’ve really shown the league what that gets you.
Absolutely nothing.
Poor running game…? That’s un-possible!
Do Vikings’ fans really think Teddy Bridgewater, a guy who averaged fewer than 1TD per game for two straight seasons, is part of the solution?
Maybe hire an offensive coordinator that doesn’t quit on the team…
I think Zim bought into the cool aide that you don’t need a great O-line to win a championship because of what Denver did.
Well that may be true if you have Peyton Manning. If you don’t, you better have an o-line.
Not much you can do about a QB dislocating a knee, a RB tearing up his knee or six bazillion O-linemen going on IR — that changed not only the personnel but the offensive scheme. Woulda, coulda, shoulda — there are too many uncontrollable variables in the NFL each year.
Forget it Mike, it’s Minnesota.
nhpats says:
Feb 22, 2017 11:18 AM
————————————–
Going into last year I would say yes. He was making strides in airing it out while still being cautious with the ball. If all the other pieces do their job they’d been alright.
With this devastating knee injury I think they should look into the QB direction for post Bradford. They need something viable in case Teddy really is damaged goods. They should look for a 3rd or 4th QB and hope to get a Dak type option.
When you make Mike McCarthy look like a good coach, you’ve done something wrong.
Let’s see how the team can do without being decimated by injuries. However, the fans need to temper their crowing and learn how to deal with moderate success (5-0) and late season collapse.
