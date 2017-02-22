New Jersey man sentenced to five years in prison for Giants ticket scam

Posted by Josh Alper on February 22, 2017, 9:24 AM EST

A scheme to scam 16 people out of money they thought was going toward personal seat licenses for Giants season tickets has led to a five-year prison sentence for the man who was running the con.

NJ.com reports that John Gorman has been sentenced to that jail term by Ocean County Superior Court Judge Patricia B. Roe and has also been ordered to repay $116,550 to his victims. Gorman, who was once a Giants season ticket holder, advertised the fraudulent PSLs on Craigslist starting in 2008 but never delivered when MetLife Stadium opened for business in 2010.

Gorman’s scam was helped by the fact that he shares the same name as the Giants’ director of ticketing, which bolstered his online claims to be an employee of the team when convincing his victims to part with their money. An employee of the team claiming to sell PSLs out the back door apparently didn’t tip anyone off until Gorman failed to produce PSLs, but should probably be a red flag to anyone who might find themselves being pitched in the future.